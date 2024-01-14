en English
Automotive

Classic 1962 Chevy Impala Stolen from Woodland Hills Home

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:34 pm EST
A staggering scene unfolded in Woodland Hills, as a vintage teal green 1962 Chevy Impala convertible, a treasure valued at over $100,000, was stolen right from the driveway of its rightful owner, Seth Wayne. The theft, which occurred on the night of January 11, came as a ruthless birthday eve surprise for Wayne who was about to turn 34.

Only Two Weeks of Ownership

The Impala was more than a car for Wayne; it was a dream realized. After years of longing, he had recently acquired this classic beauty, enjoying its possession for a fleeting period of two weeks before the incident. The car, more than its monetary worth, represented a personal accomplishment and an emotional investment for Wayne.

Caught on Camera

The audacious theft was caught on the home’s security footage, which showed two suspects approaching the car. The video captured their struggle with the car, their blatant mishandling of the car’s complex hydraulics nearly triggering an explosion. The car, which was undergoing some engine work by Wayne, was missing parts, foiling the suspects’ attempts to start it.

Driven Away with a Prius

Unfazed by their initial failure, the thieves resorted to an unconventional method to steal the classic car. They used a silver Prius to push the Chevy Impala away, a sight as bizarre as it was distressing. Wayne, who usually secures his cherished vehicle in an airplane hangar, had insurance for the car, but his primary concern is the recovery of the car.

The Los Angeles Police Department, now armed with the footage of the theft and a description of the suspects, is actively seeking information on the incident. As the search for the culprits and the classic car continues, Wayne waits, hoping for the safe return of his prized possession.

Automotive Crime United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

