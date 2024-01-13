en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Class 11 Student Found Deceased in Jharkhand: A Tale of Alleged Peer Violence

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:05 am EST
Class 11 Student Found Deceased in Jharkhand: A Tale of Alleged Peer Violence

In a tragic incident that has left a small town community in shock, a Class 11 student was found deceased in a well in Jharkhand’s Hazaribag district. The boy, who attended a prominent English-medium school, had been reported missing on January 6. As the details unfold, it appears that this was not a simple case of a missing person, but a chilling tale of a life cut short by alleged peer violence.

Unraveling the Mystery

Investigations have been underway since the boy’s family reported him missing. The police, acting on the complaint, initiated an exhaustive search operation. The grim discovery of the boy’s body came six days later in a well located in the Ichak area. The parents were called upon to identify the body, a daunting task no parent should endure. The police suspect that the student was strangled, although the definitive cause of death is still pending a post-mortem examination.

A Sinister Plot

The circumstances surrounding the incident hint at a sinister plot. It is believed that the boy had gone out to resolve disputes with his classmates, but never returned home. Following the discovery of the body, two classmates have been detained by the police on suspicion of murder. The authorities believe the body was intentionally placed in the well with the intention of obstructing the investigation.

Justice on the Horizon

As the town reels from this tragic incident, the quest for justice is only just beginning. The police continue their search for additional students believed to be involved in the incident. Meanwhile, the two detained classmates face serious charges. The incident has prompted a re-evaluation of school safety measures and peer conflict resolution mechanisms. For the grieving parents and a stunned community, only the truth and justice can provide a semblance of closure.

0
Accidents Crime India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
22 seconds ago
Tragedy Unfolds: Landslide Claims at Least 18 Lives, Leaves 30 Injured in Chocó, Colombia
On the afternoon of Friday, January 12, heavy rainfall on the Medellín-Quibdó highway in the municipality of Carmen de Atrato (Chocó) triggered four landslides along this route, one of them involving the collapse of thousands of cubic meters of soil onto a house and several vehicles. This resulted in at least 18 fatalities and 30
Tragedy Unfolds: Landslide Claims at Least 18 Lives, Leaves 30 Injured in Chocó, Colombia
Severe Multi-Car Crash Shuts Down Grand Avenue in Phoenix
10 mins ago
Severe Multi-Car Crash Shuts Down Grand Avenue in Phoenix
Clanfield in Mourning: A Tribute to Damien Walton
15 mins ago
Clanfield in Mourning: A Tribute to Damien Walton
Winter Storm Disrupts Morning Commute in the Region, Causes Traffic Chaos
2 mins ago
Winter Storm Disrupts Morning Commute in the Region, Causes Traffic Chaos
Icy Road Conditions Cause Collision, Disrupt Morning Commute in Gainesville
4 mins ago
Icy Road Conditions Cause Collision, Disrupt Morning Commute in Gainesville
Temporary Closure at The Horns Pub Following 'Non-Suspicious' Death Incident
5 mins ago
Temporary Closure at The Horns Pub Following 'Non-Suspicious' Death Incident
Latest Headlines
World News
Gibraltar Dentists Engage in Industrial Action Amidst Efforts to Improve Patient Care
5 seconds
Gibraltar Dentists Engage in Industrial Action Amidst Efforts to Improve Patient Care
Ebonyi State Government Boosts Healthcare with SUVs for Doctors and New Ambulances
13 seconds
Ebonyi State Government Boosts Healthcare with SUVs for Doctors and New Ambulances
Kaiser Roseville Offers Alternative Treatment Amidst Overcrowding Due to Respiratory Illness Influx
24 seconds
Kaiser Roseville Offers Alternative Treatment Amidst Overcrowding Due to Respiratory Illness Influx
Football Legends Ranked: Controversial Graphic Sparks Heated Debate
49 seconds
Football Legends Ranked: Controversial Graphic Sparks Heated Debate
Geopolitics Live: Exclusive Insights into Global Affairs
1 min
Geopolitics Live: Exclusive Insights into Global Affairs
Tejasvi Surya's Quip on Ram Temple Boycott Elicits Laughter at Youth Conclave
1 min
Tejasvi Surya's Quip on Ram Temple Boycott Elicits Laughter at Youth Conclave
Donkey Milk Salve Transforms Eczema Sufferer's Life
1 min
Donkey Milk Salve Transforms Eczema Sufferer's Life
The Mysterious Feud between Gary Lineker and Jose Mourinho: An Unexpected Turn
2 mins
The Mysterious Feud between Gary Lineker and Jose Mourinho: An Unexpected Turn
Surge in Sesame Allergies and Innovative Approaches in Allergy and Asthma Management
2 mins
Surge in Sesame Allergies and Innovative Approaches in Allergy and Asthma Management
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
4 mins
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
1 hour
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
13 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app