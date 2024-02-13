Clashes in Chittagong's New Market: Encroachment, Unrest, and the Struggle for Survival

Clashes Erupt in Chittagong's New Market: A Tale of Encroachment and Unrest

Chittagong's New Market area became a battleground today as police clashed with hawkers protesting for rehabilitation during an anti-encroachment drive. The confrontation left several injured, including businessmen and policemen, marking a dark day in the city's history.

Violence Unfolds Amidst Eviction Operation

February 13, 2024: The chaos began when Chittagong City Corporation (CCC) initiated an eviction operation in the New Market area to remove illegal structures on footpaths and roads. The operation, intended to restore order and alleviate frustrations among residents, quickly escalated into a violent clash between police and hawkers.

At the heart of the conflict are street vendors who have established new stalls on the pavements of several streets, including Hogg Street, Chowringhee Place, and Humayun Place. Despite efforts by authorities to prevent such encroachments, the situation has reached a boiling point, with vendors occupying up to 6 feet of the road.

Forceful Allegations and Injuries

As the confrontation between law enforcement and hawkers intensified, allegations of excessive force emerged from both sides. The Chittagong Footpath Hawker Association claimed that the police opened fire on them, while a local businessman reported that at least 20 traders were injured in the incident.

In response, the police deployed tear gas and eventually controlled the situation by firing rubber bullets. The clash resulted in injuries to both policemen and CCC staff. Even as the dust settles, the city grapples with the aftermath of this violent encounter.

The Aftermath and Ongoing Struggle

In the wake of the clashes, the CCC filed a case against 11 individuals among 1,200 accused, while the police filed a separate case due to attacks on five of their members. Hawkers demand rehabilitation, as the raid has affected their business investments ahead of Ramadan.

The incident highlights the ongoing issue of street vendor encroachments, which has led to unemployment and chaos in Chattogram. As the city works towards finding a solution, the events of today serve as a stark reminder of the challenges that lie ahead.

The clash in Chittagong's New Market is a complex tale of encroachment, unrest, and the struggle for survival. As the dust settles, the city must confront the deep-rooted issues that led to this violent confrontation and work towards a more harmonious future.