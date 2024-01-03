Clarksville Police Seek Help in Identifying Armed Robbery Suspect

On the chilly evening of December 27th, at approximately 8:45 p.m., the La Laguna Market on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Clarksville turned into a stage for a nerve-wracking episode of armed robbery. The Clarksville Police Department has since been on the case, tirelessly working to identify the individual responsible for the crime.

Details of the Incident

A store clerk, who was on duty at the time of the incident, provided a detailed description of the suspect. According to the clerk, the man was dressed entirely in black – a black hoodie, black pants, black boots, and a face mask. The suspect, he recounted, brandished a pistol and demanded money. The suspect’s demeanor suggested an air of cold, calculated determination, a picture that further heightened the fear and tension in the air. After obtaining the money, the suspect made his escape on foot, heading south on Fort Campbell Boulevard.

Call for Public Assistance

The Clarksville Police Department has since released images of the suspect, secured from the surveillance cameras installed in the market. In a bid to expedite the identification process, authorities are asking for the public’s assistance. Anyone who might have information about the incident or additional video footage is urged to contact Detective Spears. The police department has provided a phone number and extension for this purpose.

Anonymity and Reward

For individuals who wish to share information but prefer to remain anonymous, the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers has set up a Tipline. Those providing tips leading to the arrest of the suspect may be eligible for a cash reward. The organization has also established an online portal where tips can be submitted.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictable nature of crime and the constant vigilance required to maintain public safety. It also underscores the crucial role of the public in assisting law enforcement agencies with their investigations, a collaborative effort that can significantly help in the swift resolution of such cases.