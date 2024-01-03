Clarkston Woman Leads Police on High-Speed Chase after Walmart Thefts

A series of thefts at multiple North Idaho Walmart stores led to the arrest of a 26-year-old woman, identified as Amanda Schroeder. On October 23, Moscow police responded to a theft in progress, where they were led on a high-speed chase by a suspect with long blonde hair fleeing the scene in a black two-door Sedan with distinctive white scratches on the rear.

High-Speed Chase and Theft

Despite reaching speeds of 65-75 mph in a 35 mph zone and running a red light, the police ceased pursuit due to the reckless nature of the suspect’s driving. Surveillance footage revealed the suspect stole items totaling $239.34, including a flashlight, batteries, shampoos, shaving gel, and women’s razors.

Community Assistance Leads to Arrest

Social media and community assistance played a pivotal role in identifying the suspect as Amanda Schroeder, a homeless woman from Clarkston. Schroeder has a history of criminal activity in the region and was also a suspect in a previous theft at a Clarkston Walmart on October 19. Her arrest was a result of meticulous detective work and active community involvement.

Court Appearance and Charges

Amanda Schroeder, now facing charges of felony eluding and misdemeanor burglary, appeared in Latah County Second District Court on January 2. A subsequent hearing is scheduled for January 11, promising further developments in this case. Schroeder’s arrest throws light on the persistent issue of shoplifting in the region, with implications for security measures and community vigilance.