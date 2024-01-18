Clark County Mourns the Loss of Officer Andrew Craft: A Tribute to Service and Sacrifice

Clark County School District Police Department is set to immortalize the life and service of Officer Andrew Craft, who tragically passed away after a medical episode on duty at Mojave High School. His sudden death has left the community in grief, reminding us of the risks law enforcement officers face daily and the profound impact of their loss on society.

Remembering Officer Andrew Craft

A dedicated officer since 2018, Officer Craft's commitment to public safety was evident in his service. His work as a patrol officer and recent attainment of his motor officer certification underscored his relentless pursuit of law enforcement excellence. As the community mourns his untimely demise, his father, brother, and 16-year-old son remember him as a devoted family man and a courageous officer.

A Solemn Procession and Memorial Service

To honor Officer Craft's memory, a police procession, involving CCSDPD, Nevada State Police, and other law enforcement agencies, is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, starting at 9 a.m. Anticipated to cause traffic disruptions, the procession will begin at Palm Mortuary, coursing through U.S. 95 southbound to I-15, continuing southbound from Washington Avenue to Sahara Avenue, then south along Las Vegas Boulevard to I-215 eastbound, and finally onto U.S. 95, exiting at Russell Road.

The memorial service will commence at 10 a.m. at Central Church on 1001 New Beginnings Dr. in Henderson, serving as a venue for the community to pay their respects to the fallen officer.

Support for Officer Craft's Family

Recognizing the devastating impact of Officer Craft's death on his family, the Injured Police Officers Fund (IPOF) has established an account to offer financial support. This initiative is a testament to the strong bonds within the law enforcement community and their collective resilience in the face of adversity.