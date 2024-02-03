Clapham Acid Attack Injures Nine, Prompts London Police Investigation

A horrifying incident unfolded on the streets of Clapham South, London last Wednesday, as a suspected acid attack left nine people injured, including a mother and her two children. The event, which took place on Lessar Avenue, catapulted into a terrifying scene, as a man reportedly assaulted the family and unleashed a corrosive substance on them.

Witnesses at the scene recounted a chilling narrative, describing the mother's heartrending screams about her lost sight and the scramble of three brave bystanders who rushed to the aid of the victims. Social media footage later revealed a white hatchback with open doors at the scene of the crime, adding to the grim tableau.

The Suspect at Large

Reports suggest that the attack was not a random act of violence. An altercation between a man and woman had allegedly occurred before the assault. The man is said to have mishandled a child and attempted to run the woman over with the car before resorting to the acid attack. The Metropolitan Police have since launched a manhunt for the suspect, who remains at large.

A massive emergency response, including several fire engines, ambulances, police vehicles, and even a helicopter, was mobilized to the scene. The London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade also responded, with the latter employing specialist equipment to detect the substance, suspected to be corrosive. The victims were promptly taken to the hospital for treatment, while three police officers also received minor injuries during the incident.

Investigations Underway

Detective Superintendent Alexander Castle assured the public that the police are doing everything in their power to apprehend the individual responsible. The exact nature of the substance used in the attack is also under investigation.