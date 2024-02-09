Clapham Chemical Attack Suspect Feared Drowned in Thames

In a chilling turn of events, detectives probing the Clapham chemical attack suspect, Abdul Ezedi, now believe he may have drowned in the Thames. The Afghan refugee, accused of throwing a corrosive substance at a woman and her two children, vanished after the incident. The estranged couple had arranged to meet following the end of their relationship.

Advertisment

The assault occurred on a fateful night when Ezedi, 27, sustained a severe facial injury and fled the scene. The final CCTV footage captures him near Chelsea Bridge around 11:30 pm. With the river flowing rapidly, locating a body presents a formidable challenge to law enforcement.

A Trail of Mystery

Before the suspected attack, Ezedi had driven from Newcastle to London, his movements meticulously recorded by CCTV cameras across the city. The police believe he may have sought assistance from an accomplice, leading to the arrest of an individual in London on suspicion of aiding an offender.

Advertisment

Ezedi's potential motive for the attack remains under scrutiny. As investigators piece together the puzzle, they hope to shed light on the circumstances that led to this harrowing incident.

A Community in Shock

The mother of the children, 31, is in critical but stable condition, facing the prospect of losing sight in one eye. Her daughters, aged 4 and 15 months, are recovering, but the psychological scars may linger.

The attack has sent shockwaves through the community, prompting an outpouring of support for the victims. Over 100 officers have participated in the manhunt for Ezedi, and a fundraiser for the family has amassed nearly £16,000.

The search for Abdul Ezedi continues, a testament to the enduring quest for truth and accountability. As the waters of the Thames keep their secrets, the clock ticks on, and a city holds its breath.