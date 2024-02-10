Clapham Chemical Attack: Police Launch Search for Abdul Shokoor Ezedi's Body in River Thames

Abdul Shokoor Ezedi, the prime suspect in a harrowing chemical attack in Clapham, is now feared to have drowned in the River Thames. The Afghan refugee, who entered the UK in 2016, was last spotted on Chelsea Bridge hours after the assault. The Metropolitan Police have launched extensive searches along the Thames near the bridge using boats from the Marine Policing Unit.

Advertisment

A Suspect on the Run

Ezedi, accused of attacking a woman and her daughters with a corrosive substance, has left authorities in a desperate search. The CCTV footage reveals Ezedi heading towards the river, but he has not been seen leaving the bridge area since. The police initially suspected that Ezedi might be receiving assistance to evade capture, but the latest evidence points to a grimmer possibility.

The 33-year-old Ezedi, a convert to Christianity, had a previous relationship with the woman who was severely injured in the attack and is currently hospitalized. Her children were treated and discharged. The chemical assault has left the woman potentially losing sight in one eye.

Advertisment

A Troubled Past

Ezedi's history in the UK is marred by controversy. He initially sought asylum but was unsuccessful. However, he won an appeal by converting to Christianity. Ezedi has been residing in Newcastle and has a record of sexual offenses from 2018, which did not result in his deportation.

The police have conducted raids in Newcastle in connection with the case, as they continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the chemical attack.

Advertisment

Race Against Time

As the search for Ezedi's body continues, the police are concerned about the river's conditions, which may make recovery difficult or even impossible. Despite this, they remain hopeful and are using marine police, sonar scanning, and police national air service helicopters in their efforts.

The Metropolitan Police have urged Ezedi, if he is still alive and in need of medical help due to injuries from the attack, to seek it immediately. They have also reassured the public that they are doing everything in their power to find him and bring him to justice.