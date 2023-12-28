en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Civilian Recounts Alleged Army Torture in Rajouri: An Unfolding Nightmare

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: December 28, 2023 at 3:45 am EST
Civilian Recounts Alleged Army Torture in Rajouri: An Unfolding Nightmare

On a chilling Friday in Rajouri district, Mohammad Farooq, a 36-year-old laborer from Upper Pangai village, found himself amid an unfolding nightmare. Detained along with eight other men by the Indian Army following an ambush at Dhatyar Morh that led to the demise of four soldiers, Farooq claimed he and his fellow detainees were subjected to brutal torture that left indelible scars on their bodies and minds.

Allegations of Custodial Deaths and Torture

As the dusk fell on that fateful day, three men from Topa Peer, part of the detained group, were allegedly killed in custody. Those surviving, including Farooq, bore the brunt of their detention in the form of severe injuries inflicted by beatings, electric shocks, and the painful application of chili powder and salt to their wounds. Farooq was later found unconscious by the roadside, saved by the village locals who took him to a relative’s house.

Government Response to the Incident

Following the incident, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh visited Jammu and Kashmir, assuring the victims’ families that justice would be served. He also held a security review meeting to assess the situation in the region. However, Farooq and the other survivors are yet to receive any compensation for their ordeal. The outcry over the incident intensified as video clips allegedly showing the torture of detainees circulated on social media, leading to calls for a thorough investigation.

Impact on the Region and International Repercussions

The incident has sparked widespread anger and fear in the local communities, leading to restrictions on travel and protests. The villages of Bafliaz and Topa Pir are now under an internet shutdown, with media restrictions adding to the tense atmosphere. The global community, including Pakistan, has condemned the incident, escalating the tension in the already volatile region of Kashmir, a contested territory between India and Pakistan. Three army officers were moved from their roles while the investigation is ongoing, and India’s presence of over 500,000 troops in Kashmir continues to be a point of contention.

This incident, reported by Ravi Krishnan Khajuria, a principal correspondent and bureau chief at Jammu, provides a stark reminder of the harsh realities faced by civilians in conflict zones. It underscores the urgent need for transparency, accountability, and respect for human rights in all operations involving military and security forces.

0
Crime Human Rights Military
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Teenager Found Dead in Belize City: A Holiday Tragedy

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Demolition Scheduled for Tragic Moscow Murder House: A Step Towards Community Healing

By Bijay Laxmi

The Struggle of Reporting to the Police: Families Face Threats and Unresponsive Justice System

By Mazhar Abbas

Former Miss Bolivia Alondra Mercado Campos Arrested on Arms Trafficking Charges

By Bijay Laxmi

Repeat Offender Apprehended for Cable Theft on Lagos Bridge ...
@Crime · 10 mins
Repeat Offender Apprehended for Cable Theft on Lagos Bridge ...
heart comment 0
OPP Warns of Theft Risks Linked to Discarding Gift Boxes, GTA Developer Fined, and CityNews’ Transit 2024 Series Continues

By Sakchi Khandelwal

OPP Warns of Theft Risks Linked to Discarding Gift Boxes, GTA Developer Fined, and CityNews' Transit 2024 Series Continues
Queensland Family’s Terrifying Christmas Day Carjacking Incident: Children Safe, Perpetrator At Large

By Geeta Pillai

Queensland Family's Terrifying Christmas Day Carjacking Incident: Children Safe, Perpetrator At Large
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome

By Geeta Pillai

Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome
Major Drug Bust at Karachi Airport – Customs Seize Millions Worth of Narcotics

By Mazhar Abbas

Major Drug Bust at Karachi Airport - Customs Seize Millions Worth of Narcotics
Latest Headlines
World News
Australia's Second Test Recovery: Marsh and Smith Stand Tall Amid Chaos
17 seconds
Australia's Second Test Recovery: Marsh and Smith Stand Tall Amid Chaos
The Psychological Toll of Terminal Diagnosis and the Joy of Everyday Life
1 min
The Psychological Toll of Terminal Diagnosis and the Joy of Everyday Life
Mississippi Retests Medical Marijuana Products for Pesticides and Mycotoxins
2 mins
Mississippi Retests Medical Marijuana Products for Pesticides and Mycotoxins
Postponement of Key Sudanese Peace Talks Stirs Uncertainty
5 mins
Postponement of Key Sudanese Peace Talks Stirs Uncertainty
Empowering Prisoners: KP Government Takes Historic Step to Open Bank Accounts for Inmates
5 mins
Empowering Prisoners: KP Government Takes Historic Step to Open Bank Accounts for Inmates
D'Esposito Criticizes Biden's Border Policy: Immigration a Nationwide Concern
7 mins
D'Esposito Criticizes Biden's Border Policy: Immigration a Nationwide Concern
Argentine President Javier Milei Introduces Sweeping State Reform Bill
8 mins
Argentine President Javier Milei Introduces Sweeping State Reform Bill
ULFA Pro-Talks Faction Set to Sign Peace Agreement with Indian Government
9 mins
ULFA Pro-Talks Faction Set to Sign Peace Agreement with Indian Government
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba Unpacks Ukraine's Fight Against Russia
9 mins
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba Unpacks Ukraine's Fight Against Russia
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
2 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
2 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
4 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
4 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
4 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
4 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
5 hours
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
6 hours
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics
6 hours
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app