Civilian Recounts Alleged Army Torture in Rajouri: An Unfolding Nightmare

On a chilling Friday in Rajouri district, Mohammad Farooq, a 36-year-old laborer from Upper Pangai village, found himself amid an unfolding nightmare. Detained along with eight other men by the Indian Army following an ambush at Dhatyar Morh that led to the demise of four soldiers, Farooq claimed he and his fellow detainees were subjected to brutal torture that left indelible scars on their bodies and minds.

Allegations of Custodial Deaths and Torture

As the dusk fell on that fateful day, three men from Topa Peer, part of the detained group, were allegedly killed in custody. Those surviving, including Farooq, bore the brunt of their detention in the form of severe injuries inflicted by beatings, electric shocks, and the painful application of chili powder and salt to their wounds. Farooq was later found unconscious by the roadside, saved by the village locals who took him to a relative’s house.

Government Response to the Incident

Following the incident, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh visited Jammu and Kashmir, assuring the victims’ families that justice would be served. He also held a security review meeting to assess the situation in the region. However, Farooq and the other survivors are yet to receive any compensation for their ordeal. The outcry over the incident intensified as video clips allegedly showing the torture of detainees circulated on social media, leading to calls for a thorough investigation.

Impact on the Region and International Repercussions

The incident has sparked widespread anger and fear in the local communities, leading to restrictions on travel and protests. The villages of Bafliaz and Topa Pir are now under an internet shutdown, with media restrictions adding to the tense atmosphere. The global community, including Pakistan, has condemned the incident, escalating the tension in the already volatile region of Kashmir, a contested territory between India and Pakistan. Three army officers were moved from their roles while the investigation is ongoing, and India’s presence of over 500,000 troops in Kashmir continues to be a point of contention.

This incident, reported by Ravi Krishnan Khajuria, a principal correspondent and bureau chief at Jammu, provides a stark reminder of the harsh realities faced by civilians in conflict zones. It underscores the urgent need for transparency, accountability, and respect for human rights in all operations involving military and security forces.