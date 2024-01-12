Civil Unrest Shuts Down Banks in Papua New Guinea Amid Economic Strain

Unprecedented civil unrest has swept across Port Moresby and Lae, Papua New Guinea’s two largest cities, leading to a wave of rioting and looting that compelled the Bank of Papua New Guinea (BPNG) and all commercial banks to close their doors. The unrest, fueled by a police pay dispute and exacerbated by high unemployment and rising living costs, has caused significant damage to businesses and infrastructure, prompting the PNG Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PNGCCI) to express solidarity with the affected businesses and call for the swift prosecution of lawbreakers.

Banking Services Cease Amid Unrest

The acting governor of BPNG, Elizabeth Genia, announced the closure of all banking services as a precautionary measure to safeguard staff and customers from the escalating tension. The decision affected a host of financial institutions, including Westpac, Kina Bank, and the Bank South Pacific, all of which had to close their branches, thereby disrupting the regular flow of banking services for countless customers.

National Payment System Remains Operational

Despite the physical closure of banks, the national payment system, which includes the Kina Automated System, continued to function, serving as a lifeline to the country’s economic banking needs. This ensured that despite the unrest, financial transactions could still be performed, providing some semblance of normalcy to the economic chaos.

Unrest Fuelled by Pay Disputes and Economic Hardship

The root of the unrest lies in a pay dispute involving the police force, which sparked the initial wave of violence. However, the situation was further exacerbated by the country’s dire economic circumstances, characterized by high unemployment rates and increasing living costs. Social media also played a significant role in escalating the situation, as information and calls to action spread rapidly among the populace.

Call for Swift Return to Normality

The PNGCCI, under the leadership of its president, Ian Tarutia, has condemned the looting and destruction, calling for the swift prosecution of those breaking the law. The Chamber expressed its solidarity with the businesses affected by the unrest, recognising the immense strain it has placed on them, and expressed hopes for a swift return to normality.