Civil Judge Justice Jyotsana Rai Found Dead in an Apparent Suicide

In a shocking turn of events, Justice Jyotsana Rai, a respected civil judge hailing from Mau, Uttar Pradesh, was discovered dead in her government residence in Badayun, Uttar Pradesh. The unfortunate incident unfolded on February 3, 2024, rocking the judicial sphere of Uttar Pradesh and leaving many questions unanswered.

Justice Rai's Unanticipated End

Justice Rai, who had been stationed in Badayun for a year after her previous assignment in Ayodhya, was found lifeless in her residence, an apparent victim of suicide. The 29-year-old junior division magistrate's life came to a tragic and unexpected end, casting a grim shadow over the judicial community.

Revelation of the Tragic Incident

The incident came to light when Justice Rai's aids sounded the alarm upon receiving no response from her on the morning of February 3rd. The local police were immediately alerted and swung into action. High-ranking judicial officers and the district judge, along with the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), arrived at the scene, attempting to piece together the circumstances surrounding Justice Rai's untimely demise.

An Atmosphere of Shock and Mourning

As the news spread, members of the judicial community and lawyers started gathering at Justice Rai's residence. The atmosphere was one of shock and mourning, as Justice Rai, in her second posting, had earned the respect and admiration of her peers through her dedication to her duties. The forensic team, working meticulously, continues its investigations, with further information regarding the circumstances of Justice Rai's death pending.