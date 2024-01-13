City Police Force Grapples With a Surge in Criminal Incidents

Police activity in the city has surged, with a series of incidents involving law enforcement. A notable episode unfolded at the Sonesta ES Suites, where the fire alarm was triggered by occupants who were vaping. The two people involved were not listed on the reservation and were confronted by police officers on the scene.

Intruders at the Sonesta ES Suites

One of the occupants, a woman with a felony warrant, was promptly handed over to Medina authorities. However, her male companion resisted a police pat-down and attempted to flee the scene. A subsequent search revealed he was in possession of a loaded pistol with a removed serial number, ammunition, drugs, and a glass pipe. He was apprehended and charged with multiple offenses, including having weapons under disability and resisting arrest.

Other Police Incidents

Elsewhere in the city, the police force grappled with a variety of traffic-related incidents. In one such event, a drunken driver hit a handicap placard pole outside the Two Bucks tavern. The driver was found to have a blood alcohol content three times the legal limit and was consequently arrested. In another incident, a woman was cited for driving with a suspended license and an open container of liquor in the vehicle. Her passenger was also cited for the open container.

Robbery and Theft Cases

Another incident at the Sonesta Suites involved a robbery, with both the suspects – a man and a woman – possessing active warrants. The woman was additionally cited for criminal trespassing. In a separate episode, a car crash resulted in the arrest of a driver who fled the scene but was later discovered to be under the influence of alcohol. Lastly, a theft at a Giant Eagle supermarket led to a man receiving a citation for walking out without paying for items totaling nearly $100.