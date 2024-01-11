en English
Crime

City Businesswoman Charged with Attempted Murder in Love Triangle Drama

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:03 pm EST
City Businesswoman Charged with Attempted Murder in Love Triangle Drama

Former county assembly aspirant and city businesswoman, Nduta Wangai, has been charged with attempted murder and property damage after an alarming incident involving her and her boyfriend’s wife, Rebecca Mwangi. The 37-year-old mother of four is said to have tried to run over Ms. Mwangi with a vehicle in a heated confrontation following the discovery that her boyfriend, only identified as Ngumi, was secretly married. The incident, which occurred at the upscale Ridgeways estate in Nairobi on January 5, 2024, has left many in shock and disbelief.

Unearthing the Love Triangle Drama

The details of the case reveal a complex love triangle entangling wealthy businesswoman, Nduta Wangai, her young 27-year-old boyfriend, Ngumi, and his wife, Rebecca Mwangi. Wangai had been financially supporting Ngumi throughout their relationship, showering him with extravagant gifts such as a brand new Mercedes Benz and a lavish bungalow in the affluent Ridgeways estate. The relationship, however, turned sour when Wangai found out about Ngumi’s secret marriage to Rebecca Mwangi.

Turning Point: Confrontation and Assault

In a fit of rage after discovering her boyfriend’s secret, Wangai confronted the couple at their residence. The disagreement escalated, and in an alleged attempt to harm Mwangi, Wangai is said to have tried to run her over with a vehicle, resulting in injuries to Mwangi. Additionally, Wangai is accused of inflicting damage to property worth Sh1 million and spraying Mwangi with a substance suspected to be acid. Upon realizing that the authorities had been informed, Wangai fled the scene.

Legal Proceedings and Public Reaction

Wangai, who denied the charges, was later apprehended and brought before the court. Detective Constable Erastus Matuanga of the Starehe DCI’s office opposed bail for Wangai, citing the violent nature of her actions. Despite this, she was granted release on a bond of Sh1 million with no option for cash bail. The case has been scheduled for mention on April 9, and the hearing is set for July 4, 2024. This shocking incident has sparked widespread discussions on social media, with many condemning Wangai’s actions and calling for justice for Mwangi.

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

