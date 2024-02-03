Cisco Man, 63, Faces Arrest for Aggravated Sexual Assault of Child

In Eastland County, Texas, a startling development has emerged. Rafael 'Buddy' Ramirez, a 63-year-old man from Cisco, finds himself under the stern gaze of the law once more. Currently detained at the Eastland County Jail, Ramirez is held on a bond set at a hefty $1 million, following his arrest on January 30.

Interestingly, the arrest was not conducted at his residence but rather at his place of employment. This move reflects the urgency with which law enforcement acted upon the issuance of a warrant against Ramirez. The charge levied against him? Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child—a grave accusation that carries severe consequences under Texas law.

Not His First Brush with the Law

However, this is not Ramirez's first encounter with the law. His name is not unfamiliar to the state sex offender registry. His presence there is a telltale sign of a past offense. A past that now casts a long, dark shadow over Ramirez, especially in light of the current allegations..