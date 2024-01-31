Cincinnati Recreation Commission Fires Employee Following Incident

The Cincinnati Recreation Commission (CRC) has taken decisive action in response to an incident involving a minor. The incident in question took place on December 20, 2023, during the much-anticipated holiday minicamp at the Sayler Park Recreation Center.

Action Taken by Cincinnati Recreation Commission

The CRC responded promptly, prioritizing the safety of the child involved. The employee implicated in the incident was initially suspended as the organization pursued an investigation into the matter. Following a thorough probe, the CRC made the decision to terminate the employee's contract, a testament to their commitment to maintaining high standards and ensuring the security of all participants.

Statement from the Cincinnati Recreation Commission Director

Daniel Betts, Cincinnati Recreation Commission Director, spoke on the matter, reiterating the organization's dedication to the well-being of all individuals. He underscored the CRC's mission to hold its staff to the highest standards, ensuring that such incidents are not repeated. The swift action taken by the organization in this case serves to reassure the public and stakeholders of their unwavering commitment to safety.

Implications for the Future

This incident, while unfortunate, has highlighted the stringent measures the CRC is willing to enforce to ensure the safety of participants. It underscores their commitment to maintaining a safe, welcoming environment for all. The termination of the employee involved sends a clear message that the CRC has zero tolerance for any conduct that compromises the safety and well-being of its participants.