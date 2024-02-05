Cincinnati Man Faces Kidnapping, Theft Charges Following Car Theft With Toddler Inside

On January 31, an ordinary day in Cincinnati took a sinister turn when a two-year-old boy was momentarily thrust into the maw of danger. The child was kidnapped when a car was stolen, triggering an Amber Alert that gripped the city with anxious suspense.

Car Theft Triggers Amber Alert

The incident unfolded outside Good Samaritan Hospital. The vehicle, a 2007 Chevy HHR, was appropriated during a Door Dash delivery. The toddler, an unwitting passenger, remained inside as the suspect, now identified as Bryan Middleton, aged 28, made off with the vehicle.

Child Found Safe, Suspect Arrested

Approximately an hour later, relief swept over Cincinnati as the stolen vehicle was discovered in Green Township, on the 5000 block of Valley Ridge Road. The toddler was found safe and uninjured, a fortunate end to a terrifying ordeal. Notably, Middleton's listed address is on the same street, though it remains unclear whether he was at this location when the car was found.

No Prior Connection Between the Suspect and the Victims

The Cincinnati police have confirmed that the child's mother and the toddler had no prior connection to Middleton. Following the incident, Middleton was arrested and is currently detained at the Hamilton County Justice Center. A bond of $80,000 has been set for his release.

This alarming incident serves as a stark reminder to never leave vehicles unattended, especially with children inside, as dangers can lurk in the most unexpected corners.