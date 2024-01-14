CIDG Captures Most Wanted Criminal in Region 12, Philippines

The streets of Soccsksargen, a region in the Philippines, breathe a sigh of relief as the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) captures its most wanted criminal, Ernesto Salas. The arrest, which occurred on January 8, comes as a testament to the relentless pursuit of justice by the CIDG and other units of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

Eluding Arrest No More

Known by several aliases, including Estong, Erning, and Jem, 48-year-old Salas had been successfully evading capture for several years. However, the tenacity of the CIDG and the collaborative efforts of the PNP eventually led to his arrest in Malabon City, marking a significant victory in the battle against crime in the region.

Leader of the Salas Criminal Group

Not just a run-of-the-mill offender, Salas was the leader of the notorious Salas Criminal Group, a syndicate involved in the illegal drug trade and gun-for-hire activities. His arrest is more than a singular triumph; it represents a blow to the criminal infrastructure in the region.

Salas’ Arrest: A Triumph for Law Enforcement

The successful capture of Ernesto Salas demonstrates the efficacy of intelligence-driven operations and the power of collaborative efforts among law enforcement units. This achievement serves as a stern reminder to criminals that justice, however delayed, is never denied. The operation also signifies a significant stride forward in the CIDG’s mission to maintain peace and order in the region.