Crime

CID Makes Another Arrest in G.C.E. A/L Exam Paper Leak Scandal

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:11 am EST
CID Makes Another Arrest in G.C.E. A/L Exam Paper Leak Scandal

In a striking development, the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has apprehended a 38-year-old man in connection with the leak of the 2023 G.C.E. Advanced Level’s Agricultural Science I & II examination papers. The suspect, a peon at the Moratuwa Maha Vidyalaya examination centre, is the latest to be implicated in this burgeoning scandal.

A Series of Unfortunate Events

This arrest follows an earlier detention of a 52-year-old teacher from a renowned government school in Ampara. The teacher, who also tutored A/L students, was found in possession of handwritten examination papers at his residence. The Ampara Magistrate’s Court has since remanded him until January 26, 2024.

An Examination in Crisis

In the wake of these incidents, the Department of Examinations has declared a crisis. The Agricultural Science I & II question papers, taken by students on January 10, have been invalidated following the leak. The repercussions of this leak extend beyond the immediate culprits, affecting the academic trajectory of countless students.

Awaiting Rescheduled Examination

In response to this unprecedented breach, the Department of Examinations has cancelled the compromised papers. A new date for the rescheduled examination will be announced in due course, leaving students in a state of anxious anticipation. The ripple effects of this scandal continue to unfold, highlighting the vulnerabilities within the examination system and the urgent need for reform.

Crime Education Sri Lanka
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

