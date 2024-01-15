CID Makes Another Arrest in G.C.E. A/L Exam Paper Leak Scandal

In a striking development, the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has apprehended a 38-year-old man in connection with the leak of the 2023 G.C.E. Advanced Level’s Agricultural Science I & II examination papers. The suspect, a peon at the Moratuwa Maha Vidyalaya examination centre, is the latest to be implicated in this burgeoning scandal.

A Series of Unfortunate Events

This arrest follows an earlier detention of a 52-year-old teacher from a renowned government school in Ampara. The teacher, who also tutored A/L students, was found in possession of handwritten examination papers at his residence. The Ampara Magistrate’s Court has since remanded him until January 26, 2024.

An Examination in Crisis

In the wake of these incidents, the Department of Examinations has declared a crisis. The Agricultural Science I & II question papers, taken by students on January 10, have been invalidated following the leak. The repercussions of this leak extend beyond the immediate culprits, affecting the academic trajectory of countless students.

Awaiting Rescheduled Examination

In response to this unprecedented breach, the Department of Examinations has cancelled the compromised papers. A new date for the rescheduled examination will be announced in due course, leaving students in a state of anxious anticipation. The ripple effects of this scandal continue to unfold, highlighting the vulnerabilities within the examination system and the urgent need for reform.