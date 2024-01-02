en English
Crime

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:41 pm EST
Chronic Shoplifters Jailed After Serial Theft Spree in Wisbech

Scott McSpadden and Tanya Momot, a couple infamous for their chronic shoplifting, have been incarcerated after a series of thefts in Wisbech, a market town in Cambridgeshire. The duo, with a staggering record of over 120 criminal offences, including 60 thefts, have ignored the implications of their Criminal Behaviour Orders (CBOs) and persisted in their criminal endeavours.

Persistent Criminal Activities

In their latest spree, McSpadden was involved in stealing alcohol from an Aldi store while Momot played the role of a lookout. Not stopping there, they embarked on another theft the following day, their target being hair straighteners and other products from a B&M store. And the list of their criminal activities extends further, with McSpadden previously stealing cheese and both partners in crime implicated in the theft of cosmetic sets from Boots.

Defying Prohibitions and Court Orders

The couple was prohibited from entering certain areas and stores in Wisbech, with their CBOs recently enlarged to encompass the Cromwell Retail Park. Despite the restrictions, their disregard for the law continued unabated. On December 18, they were finally apprehended and subsequently incarcerated following their appearance at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on December 20.

Consequences of Law Defiance

McSpadden was handed a 28-week sentence, and Momot was consigned to 16 weeks in jail. Reflecting on the case, Pc Sam Buswell of Cambridgeshire Police voiced his thoughts on their blatant disregard for the law and court orders. He emphasized the necessity of such stringent actions to deter potential criminals and ensure public safety.

Crime United Kingdom
Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

