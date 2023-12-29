Tragic Christmas Attacks in Plateau Leave 148 Dead, Displaced Seek Aid

Tragedy struck the communities of Bokkos and Barkin Ladi in Plateau, Nigeria, transforming the joyous anticipation of Christmas festivities into a scene of horror and despair. A series of brutal attacks from Saturday night through Monday morning claimed 148 lives, including women and children, leaving hundreds more injured. The devastation extends beyond the loss of lives, with 1,290 houses, 82 vehicles, and 187 motorcycles destroyed across 25 communities.

Survivors are seeking refuge at the Central Stadium Bokkos and other makeshift locations, their lives irrevocably altered. They share harrowing tales of their escape, fleeing for their lives amid the chaos of the assaults. Assailants showed no mercy, shooting indiscriminately and setting properties ablaze. Stripped of their homes, their loved ones, and their sense of security, these survivors are in desperate need of assistance, appealing to the government for intervention.

Government Response: Promises of Justice

Reacting to the catastrophe, President Tinubu assured Nigerians that the attackers would not escape justice. The Minister of Police Affairs, Senator Ibrahim Geidam, echoed these sentiments, expressing his condolences to the families, government, and people of Plateau State. He emphasized the commitment of the police force to bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice, pledging continued collaboration with stakeholders to address the security challenges facing Plateau State and the nation at large.

The violence has not only shattered individual families but cast a long, dark shadow over the entire state. This year’s Christmas, rather than a time of celebration, has been marked by mourning. The attacks have incited outrage among many, including media personality Diane Russet, who criticized the lack of adequate press coverage and called for justice for the victims. The events have also prompted calls for an overhaul of the state’s security measures, with the Middle Belt Forum warning of potential fresh attacks in the Pushit community of Mangu LGA.