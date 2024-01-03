Christmas Eve Shooting Leaves Parlier Man in Critical Condition

In the quiet town of Parlier, California, a chilling incident transpired on Christmas Eve, turning the festive atmosphere into one of fear and apprehension. At around 4 p.m., a man walking with his girlfriend near Candace and Erick Avenues was shot, leaving him with life-threatening injuries. In a ripple effect, the gunfire also struck a house and a moving car, highlighting the indiscriminate nature of the attack.

The man, whose identity is not yet revealed, was walking with his girlfriend, enjoying the holiday spirit, when the sudden gunfire rang out. The unexpected attack has left the man battling for his life in a hospital. The incident has sent shock waves through the community, turning a day of joy into a day of terror.

Collateral Damage

In addition to the man, a house and a moving car were also victims of this shocking attack. The driver of the car, while escaping the bullets, wasn’t spared the flying shards of glass from the broken window. The minor cuts he received are a grim reminder of the danger that unfolded on this festive day.

The Parlier Police Department is currently on high alert, searching for the suspect or suspects responsible for this act of violence. They have issued a call to the public, requesting anyone with any information about the incident to step forward and assist in the investigation. Law enforcement can be reached at (559) 646-6600, promising confidentiality and urging citizens to help ensure justice is served.