Christmas Eve RTA Bus Theft Leads to Arrest in Solon, Ohio

On a chilly Christmas Eve in Solon, Ohio, a bizarre incident unfolded that had the local police chasing a runaway RTA bus. At the center of this unusual event was Vito Enrico Ecolano, a man who had been released from jail earlier that day and found himself without a ride home.

The Unattended Bus

The incident began at around 11:20 a.m., when the bus driver left the vehicle unattended, unlocked, and running outside the D&M Convenience Food Mart on Aurora Road. Ecolano, seizing the opportunity, decided to hitch an unauthorized ride. The theft was reported to the Solon Police Department shortly before 11:30 a.m. with the aid of the Greater Cleveland RTA transit dispatch center, authorities managed to track the bus’s location.

The Arrest

The search led them to Booth Avenue near East 93rd Street in Cleveland, where the bus was found parked. Inside, they found Ecolano. He was promptly arrested by the Cleveland police and transported back to the Solon jail, where he was charged with motor vehicle theft.

Ecolano’s Motive and Previous Offenses

During questioning, Ecolano stated that he had been released from jail at 9 a.m. and had no way to get back home. In his plight, he had resorted to stealing the bus. Investigations also revealed that prior to the bus theft, Ecolano had stolen money and items from two other unlocked vehicles. The victims’ phone and backpack were recovered inside the bus, providing further evidence of Ecolano’s misdeeds.

The peculiar circumstances of this case serve as a stark reminder of the unexpected challenges that law enforcement officers face daily. As for Ecolano, his Christmas Eve escapade has landed him back behind bars, with new charges to face.