Crime

Christmas Eve Carnage: Nigeria Mourns as Plateau State Sees Over 70 Dead

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:18 am EST
Christmas Eve Carnage: Nigeria Mourns as Plateau State Sees Over 70 Dead

On Christmas Eve, a chilling saga unfolded in Plateau State, Nigeria, as unidentified gunmen launched violent attacks across five communities, leaving over 70 individuals dead. The assailants set homes ablaze and looted property, particularly in Mushu village. The poignant event took place in Bokkos and Barkin Ladi Local Government Areas, with the impacts reverberating across the nation.

Call for Thorough Investigation

Kingsley Chinda, the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, has urged the National Assembly to initiate a comprehensive investigation into these relentless killings. The need for legislative solutions to curb this vicious cycle of violence is apparent. Chinda criticised the security agencies’ consistent failure to act on intelligence reports preceding such deadly attacks and the political leadership’s reluctance to arrest the violence.

Collusion and Conspiracy?

The statement underscores that the ongoing violence in Plateau State, which has seen waves of inter-communal violence, is not merely a result of disputes over natural resources or ethnic rivalries. Instead, it hints at a more sinister aspect involving collusion and conspiracy. The security forces are urged to demonstrate greater commitment in resolving the crisis.

An Appeal for Justice

The Northern Caucus of the House of Representatives has voiced its condemnation of the killings, emphasising the need for justice and lasting solutions to the recurring criminality. The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, visited the crisis-ravaged communities, assuring the people of the government’s commitment to justice and security. The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, ordered a thorough investigation, deploying additional resources to Plateau State and pledging that the perpetrators would face the full wrath of the law.

As the death toll rises and thousands are displaced from their homes, the outcry for action against such atrocities grows louder. Nigeria, and indeed the world, wait with bated breath for justice to be served and for peace to return to the terror-stricken communities of Plateau State.

author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

