Christmas Decoration Vandalism in Florida Escalates to Attempted Murder

In an alarming turn of events, two teenagers have been charged with multiple felonies in the wake of a violent confrontation in Titusville, Florida. The incident, which occurred on December 14, was sparked off by an act of vandalism targeting a homeowner’s Christmas decorations.

Christmas Vandalism Escalates into Violence

The homeowner confronted 19-year-old Vance Michael Shannon, accusing him of tampering with his Christmas decorations. Shannon, who was in the company of a 17-year-old girl, reacted by brandishing a handgun at the homeowner. In an escalating wave of hostility, Shannon proceeded to destroy more of the homeowner’s Christmas decorations by reversing his car into the front yard.

In an effort to shield his family and property, the homeowner used his truck to block Shannon’s car. This did not deter the teenagers; the situation escalated further when the teenage girl attacked the homeowner with a knife, causing a minor injury to his hand.

A Bullet Misses, But The Damage Is Done

Adding to the tension, Shannon discharged his gun at the homeowner’s truck and then aimed the firearm at the homeowner’s head. Fortunately, the shot fired missed its intended target. The entire episode was captured by security cameras, providing crucial evidence to the police.

Arrests and Charges

The suspects fled the scene, leaving behind a purse containing their driver’s licenses, thereby aiding in their identification. Shannon and the girl were later apprehended by the police at the girl’s residence. Shannon has been slapped with six felony charges, including attempted murder, and is currently detained on a $173,000 bail. The minor, on the other hand, has been charged with two felonies, including attempted homicide, and is being held at the Brevard County Juvenile Justice Center.