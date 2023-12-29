en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Christmas Day Tragedy: Father Charged with Attempted Murder

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: December 29, 2023 at 12:05 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 1:24 am EST
Christmas Day Tragedy: Father Charged with Attempted Murder

On a Christmas day meant for joy and family togetherness, a tragic incident unfolded in Michigan, casting a long shadow over the holiday. 23-year-old Deandre Patrick Lawrence, a father of three, stands accused of turning a festive gesture into a scene of violence.

A Festive Gesture Turned Violent

Lawrence visited his ex-girlfriend’s residence to deliver Christmas presents for their children. The house, located near 9 Mile and Hoover Road in Warren, Macomb County, was also home to the ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend. What began as a peaceful visit ended in horror when Lawrence got into a physical altercation with the new boyfriend. As the confrontation escalated, the new boyfriend attempted to escape, tragically tripping and falling.

(Read Also: Maine Bars Trump from 2024 Primary Ballot, Echoing Colorado’s Move)

A Critical Shot

With the victim defenseless on the ground, Lawrence allegedly shot him twice in the back. The victim survived the assault but was left in a critical condition. Lawrence fled the scene but was later apprehended in Center Line, a neighboring city.

Legal Consequences and the Pursuit of Justice

Lawrence now faces charges of assault with intent to murder and felony firearm possession. His bond was set at $1 million, and he has been ordered to have no contact with the victim or witnesses. Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido has vowed to ensure accountability for the Christmas Day shooting. He emphasized that violence is not a means to resolve disputes, pledging to work tirelessly towards justice for the victim. Lawrence’s next court appearance is scheduled for January 4, 2024.

(Read Also: Global Market Cues Indicate Mixed Sentiment Among Investors)

0
Crime United States
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Nigerian Police Ban Fireworks on New Year's Eve to Curtail Criminal Activities

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Mother Sentenced to Life for Sons' Murder: A Reminder of Mental Health Crisis

By María Alejandra Trujillo

NDLEA Strikes Major Blow to Nigeria's Drug Trade

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

London’s Metropolitan Police Dismisses 100 Officers Amid Misconduct Scandal

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Carole Gold: From Playboy Bunny to Paroled Murderer ...
@Crime · 1 hour
Carole Gold: From Playboy Bunny to Paroled Murderer ...
heart comment 0
Ohio Man Sentenced to Prison for Coercing Homeless Woman into Prostitution

By Salman Khan

Ohio Man Sentenced to Prison for Coercing Homeless Woman into Prostitution
Mysterious Death at Weymouth Hotel: Five Arrested Under Suspicion of Murder

By BNN Correspondents

Mysterious Death at Weymouth Hotel: Five Arrested Under Suspicion of Murder
Stillborn Baby’s Grave Desecrated Six Times: A Mother’s Ongoing Nightmare

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Stillborn Baby's Grave Desecrated Six Times: A Mother's Ongoing Nightmare
Coffey Family’s Plea for Closure a Year After Horrific Road Accident

By BNN Correspondents

Coffey Family's Plea for Closure a Year After Horrific Road Accident
Latest Headlines
World News
Vladimir Putin's New Year Message: A Call for Unity and Resilience
5 mins
Vladimir Putin's New Year Message: A Call for Unity and Resilience
MLB Battles Declining Black Player Percentage: A Commitment to Change
8 mins
MLB Battles Declining Black Player Percentage: A Commitment to Change
2023 in Sports: A Year of Triumphs, Tragedy, and Transitions
14 mins
2023 in Sports: A Year of Triumphs, Tragedy, and Transitions
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Progress and Decline
15 mins
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Progress and Decline
Champion Show Dog Milo Dies Mysteriously: Owner Suspects Poisoning at Sant Antnin Family Park
22 mins
Champion Show Dog Milo Dies Mysteriously: Owner Suspects Poisoning at Sant Antnin Family Park
Peter Obi: A Message of Hope and a Call for Better Leadership at Nigerian Correctional Center
23 mins
Peter Obi: A Message of Hope and a Call for Better Leadership at Nigerian Correctional Center
Dispelling Alcohol Myths: Safety First as the New Year Approaches
24 mins
Dispelling Alcohol Myths: Safety First as the New Year Approaches
Xi Jinping's New Year Address: Reiterates Commitment to Taiwan's Reunification
36 mins
Xi Jinping's New Year Address: Reiterates Commitment to Taiwan's Reunification
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
57 mins
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
1 hour
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns
1 hour
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
1 hour
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
2 hours
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
2 hours
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
4 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
4 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
4 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
4 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app