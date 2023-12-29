Christmas Day Tragedy: Father Charged with Attempted Murder

On a Christmas day meant for joy and family togetherness, a tragic incident unfolded in Michigan, casting a long shadow over the holiday. 23-year-old Deandre Patrick Lawrence, a father of three, stands accused of turning a festive gesture into a scene of violence.

A Festive Gesture Turned Violent

Lawrence visited his ex-girlfriend’s residence to deliver Christmas presents for their children. The house, located near 9 Mile and Hoover Road in Warren, Macomb County, was also home to the ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend. What began as a peaceful visit ended in horror when Lawrence got into a physical altercation with the new boyfriend. As the confrontation escalated, the new boyfriend attempted to escape, tragically tripping and falling.

A Critical Shot

With the victim defenseless on the ground, Lawrence allegedly shot him twice in the back. The victim survived the assault but was left in a critical condition. Lawrence fled the scene but was later apprehended in Center Line, a neighboring city.

Legal Consequences and the Pursuit of Justice

Lawrence now faces charges of assault with intent to murder and felony firearm possession. His bond was set at $1 million, and he has been ordered to have no contact with the victim or witnesses. Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido has vowed to ensure accountability for the Christmas Day shooting. He emphasized that violence is not a means to resolve disputes, pledging to work tirelessly towards justice for the victim. Lawrence’s next court appearance is scheduled for January 4, 2024.

