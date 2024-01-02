Co Clare Man Charged with Assault on Partner

In a chilling incident that turned Christmas into a nightmare for a family in Co Clare, Ireland, a man was charged with assault causing harm.

The victim, his partner, suffered severe injuries as their children bore witness to the brutal event on Christmas Day. The case was brought before Judge Alec Gabbett at a sitting of the Killaloe District Court in Ennis.

Upon learning about the assault, TUSLA, the Child and Family Agency, promptly instituted a Safety Plan for the children.

Their swift action demonstrates the agency’s commitment to ensuring child safety in volatile domestic situations.