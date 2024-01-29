Christmas Abbott's Ex-Partner Benjamin Bunn Arrested for Unauthorized Image Disclosure

Benjamin Bunn, former partner of 'Big Brother' star and CrossFit trainer Christmas Abbott, has been arrested on charges related to the unauthorized disclosure of private images. The North Carolina arrest comes after Abbott reported being harassed by a fake social media account, allegedly linked to Bunn, which shared explicit content from a paywall-protected adult site. Bunn, who shares a son with Abbott, was released on a $30,000 bond. His next court appearance is slated for February.

Harassment Leads to Arrest

Abbott allegedly became a target of online harassment when explicit images of her began circulating through a fake account. The images, according to Abbott, were taken from an adult content account she owned and were protected by a paywall. She reported the incident to the police, leading to an investigation that ultimately implicated Bunn.

Bunn was subsequently charged with three counts of disclosure of private images without permission. Following his arrest, he was released on a $30,000 bond. The father of Abbott's five-year-old son Loyal, Bunn's legal troubles are not his first with the 'Big Brother' star.

A History of Conflict

Before this incident, Abbott and Bunn had a history of confrontations, including an incident at a gym where Abbott believed Bunn was having an affair. The episode ended with Abbott, who was nearly eight months pregnant at the time, ramming into the other woman's car. She later turned herself in after giving birth, avoiding jail time by pleading guilty to a misdemeanor. Instead of a prison sentence, Abbott was given probation and community service and mandated to pay restitution.