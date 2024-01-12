en English
Accidents

CHP Placerville Pursues Leads in Fatal Hit-and-Run Case

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:09 pm EST
CHP Pursues Justice for Hit-and-Run Victim

Despite the passage of months, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Placerville station remains relentless in its pursuit of justice for a fatal hit-and-run incident that claimed a young life. The tragedy unfolded in June 2023, casting a long, somber shadow over the community. The victim was 16-year-old Josiah Stayner, whose life was abruptly cut short while walking along westbound US 50 at El Dorado Road in Placerville.

Identifying the Suspected Vehicle

Investigative efforts have led the CHP to identify the suspect vehicle as a white 2018 to 2020 Honda Accord. This identification was made possible through meticulous examination of the physical evidence gathered at the scene of the accident. The suspected vehicle is believed to have incurred significant damage, particularly to its front left side and the driver-side mirror.

Public Assistance Sought in Investigation

The CHP is now turning to the public for assistance in this ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about the incident, or who may have noticed a vehicle matching the description, is urged to contact the Placerville Area CHP Office. The collective effort of the community could provide the crucial breakthrough needed to bring the perpetrator to account for this tragic event.

Accidents Crime United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

