CHP Placerville Pursues Leads in Fatal Hit-and-Run Case

CHP Pursues Justice for Hit-and-Run Victim

Despite the passage of months, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Placerville station remains relentless in its pursuit of justice for a fatal hit-and-run incident that claimed a young life. The tragedy unfolded in June 2023, casting a long, somber shadow over the community. The victim was 16-year-old Josiah Stayner, whose life was abruptly cut short while walking along westbound US 50 at El Dorado Road in Placerville.

Identifying the Suspected Vehicle

Investigative efforts have led the CHP to identify the suspect vehicle as a white 2018 to 2020 Honda Accord. This identification was made possible through meticulous examination of the physical evidence gathered at the scene of the accident. The suspected vehicle is believed to have incurred significant damage, particularly to its front left side and the driver-side mirror.

Public Assistance Sought in Investigation

The CHP is now turning to the public for assistance in this ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about the incident, or who may have noticed a vehicle matching the description, is urged to contact the Placerville Area CHP Office. The collective effort of the community could provide the crucial breakthrough needed to bring the perpetrator to account for this tragic event.