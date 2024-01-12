Chitwan National Park Strikes Major Blow Against Rhino Horn Smuggling

On the frontline of wildlife conservation, the authorities of Chitwan National Park in Nepal have made a significant stride. In a bid to protect one of the world’s most endangered species, four individuals notorious for rhino horn smuggling have been apprehended. The arrested quartet includes Ganesh Kumal, Chakka Jetha, Sonam Singh Waiba, and Mukta Lal Pun Magar, all identified in separate incidents of rhino poaching and horn smuggling, some dating back nearly two decades.

Unraveling the Poaching Web

The first among the nabbed, Ganesh Kumal, was captured on January 6, 2023, in the Bharatpur Metropolitan City-24. Kumal had been implicated in a poaching incident that took place on November 5, 2020, at Bhusarghat, adding a dark chapter to Nepal’s conservation efforts.

Meanwhile, Sonam Singh Waiba, who had been eluding law enforcement for 17 long years, was finally arrested on January 9, 2023, from Ichchhakamana Rural Municipality-7. Waiba’s crime dates back to August 13, 2006, when he was implicated in a rhino killing in the Simalgaihari area, sparking outrage among the global conservation community.

Long-Awaited Justice

On the same day as Waiba’s arrest, Chakka Jetha and Mukta Lal Pun Magar were detained from Rapti Municipality-11 for their involvement in a poaching incident in the Nandantal area on February 3, 2004. This event marked a significant blow to the rhino population and ignited a long-lasting pursuit for justice.

The District Court of Chitwan issued a verdict that echoed the severity of the crimes committed. Each of the accused was sentenced to 15 years in prison and imposed a fine of Rs 100,000. The court’s decision underlines the country’s commitment to protecting its wildlife and maintaining the integrity of its biodiversity.

A Win for Conservation

Following the arrests, the individuals were sent to the District Court for further proceedings. These arrests mark a significant victory for wildlife conservation efforts, not only in Nepal but also worldwide. They send a stern message to those involved in the illegal wildlife trade, a dangerous business that threatens biodiversity and disrupts ecosystems.

As the world grapples with the fallout of climate change and biodiversity loss, the fight against illegal wildlife trading becomes ever more critical. The Chitwan National Park’s achievement serves as a beacon of hope, illuminating the path towards a future where humans and wildlife can coexist peacefully.