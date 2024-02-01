Chipinge Men Arrested and Charged with Robbery: A Case of Broken Trust

Two men, Pardon Mashava, 29, and Kudakwashe Mushayi, 40, both from Chipinge, Zimbabwe, have been arrested and charged with robbery following an incident involving a local villager whom they had agreed to transport. The event unfolded on December 19, 2023, along the Tanganda-Ngundu Highway, a popular thoroughfare in the region.

Agreement Turned Sour

The victim, identified as Jeremiah Musiiwa, had entered into an agreement with Mashava and Mushayi, consenting to pay them US$8 for transportation services. In an unfortunate turn of events, the journey took a sinister twist when the two men allegedly attacked Musiiwa, robbing him of his wallet, which at the time contained US$72, ZWL2,000, a Covid-19 vaccination card, and a birth certificate.

Swift Action by the Authorities

After the alleged robbery, the men reportedly abandoned Musiiwa at the scene of the crime without his belongings. Upon reporting the incident to the local police, officers promptly arrived at the scene and were able to recover Musiiwa's belongings in Mashava's vehicle, further strengthening the case against the two suspects.

Legal Proceedings Underway

Mashava and Mushayi have been charged with violating Section 26 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9:33, a serious offense in Zimbabwean law. The case is currently being overseen by Magistrate Mrs. Cathrine Dzivanyika, with Mr. Edmore Mahlanganise serving as the prosecutor. The two accused have been remanded in custody, pending further court proceedings, as Zimbabwe's criminal justice system takes its course.