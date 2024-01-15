Chino Hills Pharmacy Burglary: Attempted Murder Charges Follow Police Pursuit

In the early hours of Sunday in Chino Hills, California, an alarm was raised as a local pharmacy was targeted by burglars. Three individuals, identified as Mystic Winston, Jerdale Ruth, and Romel Strahan, were subsequently apprehended in relation to the crime. However, the chain of events that unfolded during their arrest has led to one of the suspects, Winston, being faced with charges of attempted murder.

Security Alert Spurs Swift Response

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department received a call from a security company that remotely monitors the pharmacy. The call was in response to a security alert triggered at the location. Acting swiftly on the information, the deputies arrived at the scene to discover signs of a break-in. Ruth and Strahan were detained in the vicinity while Winston managed to escape in a stolen vehicle, thus setting off a pursuit.

Attempted Escape Leads to Attempted Murder Charge

In the course of his attempted escape, Winston engaged in a struggle with a deputy, who was then dragged for a distance of about 30 feet as Winston started the vehicle. This reckless act, which endangered the life of the deputy, led to the attempted murder charge. The pursuit ended on the 60 Freeway, where Winston lost control of the vehicle and was arrested.

Evidence of a Second Burglary?

Upon searching the vehicle, deputies discovered a safe and pharmaceuticals, suspected to have been stolen from another burglary. The authorities have since appealed to the public for assistance in their ongoing investigation. They have provided contact information for the Chino Hills Police Department and the We-Tip Hotline, urging anyone with information to come forward.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing struggle against criminal activities, and the risks that law enforcement officers take to maintain public safety. It's a testament to their dedication, and a call to the public to assist in any way possible, to ensure justice is served.