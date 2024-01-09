Chino Hills Man Charged with Laguna Beach Burglaries While on Bail for Similar Crimes

In the early hours of a recent Thursday morning, the tranquility of Laguna Beach was shattered when Joseph Hector Hernandez, a 29-year-old man from Chino Hills, was apprehended by local authorities. He was charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors tied to burglaries of two local businesses while on bail for previous, similar crimes.

The Arrest

Police patrolling Laguna Canyon Road spotted a suspicious vehicle leaving one of the businesses. As they intercepted and searched the vehicle, they discovered a hoard of equipment estimated to be worth around $20,000. Hernandez, the driver, was promptly arrested. Interestingly, he was not alone in the car. His passenger, described as a ‘career criminal’ currently on probation, was also taken into custody. Both are now under investigation for their potential roles in this and other unsolved burglaries.

Charges and Criminal History

Hernandez is now facing two felony charges of burglary, grand theft, and receiving stolen property. In addition, he’s been slapped with misdemeanor counts of possession of burglary tools, possession of methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia. These charges add to his already substantial criminal record. He had been out on bail for a previous burglary at a car dealership in Tustin, where he was charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor counts of resisting police, possession of burglary tools, and prowling.

Call to the Public

The Laguna Beach Police Department has urged residents with any information regarding these burglary incidents to come forward. The law enforcement agency had been conducting increased patrols in the area in response to a noticeable uptick in commercial burglaries. The arrest of Hernandez and his accomplice brings some relief to the local community, but the investigation is ongoing. This incident underscores the relentless efforts of law enforcement to protect local businesses from the rising tide of commercial burglaries and theft.