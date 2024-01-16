Chinese Nationals Arrested in Nairobi for Vandalizing Kenya Power Transformers

In a significant development in Nairobi, Kenya, three Chinese nationals have been apprehended on charges of vandalizing transformers owned by Kenya Power, the country's principal electricity distribution company. The suspects are believed to have acquired assorted copper, a material highly sought after in the black market, from these vandalized transformers. The result of this illicit activity has been widespread power outages affecting numerous homes.

Advertisment

Arrests Made in Nairobi's Industrial Area

Following a meticulous investigation by a multi-agency security team monitoring the unlawful copper trade, the arrests were made in Nairobi's industrial area. Kenya Power's head of security, Nyaga, confirmed the arrests, adding that the suspects would face court proceedings.

Billions Lost to Illegal Copper Trading

Advertisment

Kenya Power has reportedly incurred losses amounting to billions of shillings due to the activities of these cartels. These groups systematically target transformers to extract and sell copper, causing significant financial loss and disruption of electrical services to customers.

Continued Investigation and Steps Towards Prevention

The detainees are currently under police custody, with detectives diligently working to investigate and apprehend others involved in the transformer vandalism. Kenya Power is actively taking measures to combat this illegal activity that not only poses a considerable financial threat but also disrupts the daily lives of its customers.