Chinese Influencer Fakes Pregnancy for Social Media Fame, Faces Investigation

In a bid for attention and increased followers, a Chinese influencer, known as Chenxiaosi on Douyin, feigned a five-month pregnancy and sought a husband at a matchmaking event. The 32-year-old influencer presented herself at the event with a fake baby bump and a list of specific demands for potential suitors. These demands included owning a flat and car, and earning a monthly salary exceeding 20,000 yuan.

A Stunt for Social Media Fame

During the event, she interacted with men, insisting her unborn child would take the surname of the man who married her. The video of the incident went viral, sparking heated discussions and suspicions about its authenticity. The authorities later confirmed that Chenxiaosi had fabricated the story in a pursuit for social media attention. The influencer is now under formal investigation.

Backlash and Consequences

Chenxiaosi's social media account has been shut down following the incident. The stunt prompted significant criticism on Chinese social media, with users condemning her actions as shameless. This incident adds to a series of controversial acts by influencers in China aiming to gain internet fame. Among these are a staged 'sexual harassment' incident and a death caused by excessive alcohol consumption during a live-stream.