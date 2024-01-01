en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

Chinese Exchange Student Safely Returned After ‘Cyber Kidnapping’ Incident

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 1, 2024 at 4:18 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 5:11 pm EST
Chinese Exchange Student Safely Returned After ‘Cyber Kidnapping’ Incident

Seventeen-year-old Chinese foreign exchange student, Kai Zhuang, who was reported missing and feared kidnapped, has been safely returned to his family, following what authorities have termed a ‘cyber kidnapping’. This incident took place in Riverdale, Utah and marks a new, alarming trend in crime where technology becomes a weapon of coercion and manipulation.

Unraveling the ‘Cyber Kidnapping’

The term ‘cyber kidnapping’ suggests a modus operandi that leverages digital platforms and communication methods to manipulate, extort, or threaten victims, rather than employ physical abduction. In this case, the kidnappers targeted Zhuang, a foreign exchange student, by intimidating both Zhuang in his host country and his family back in China, operating through the veil of the internet. They demanded a ransom and manipulated the victim while skirting physical interaction.

Locating the Victim

Zhuang was discovered in a tent on a mountainside near Brigham City, approximately 25 miles north of Riverdale. The authorities found him cold and scared but unharmed. It was revealed that Zhuang had isolated himself under the direction of the cyber kidnappers. Despite this trying experience, upon being found, Zhuang expressed relief and requested to speak to his family and a warm cheeseburger.

Implications and Ongoing Investigation

While the Riverdale City Police have not divulged specific details on how Zhuang was located or the precise methods used by the kidnappers, the case does underline a growing concern over cyber-related crimes. The incident also underscores the significance of digital safety, particularly for young individuals residing abroad away from their families. The case is not closed yet, and efforts to apprehend the suspect or suspects involved in the cyber kidnapping are ongoing.

0
China Crime Cybersecurity
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

China-US Relations in 2024: A Cautious Outlook Amid New Year Celebrations

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Xi Jinping Asserts 'Reunification' with Taiwan as Inevitable in New Year's Address

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Xi Jinping and Joe Biden Emphasize 'Peaceful Coexistence' in Commemorative Exchange

By Aqsa Younas Rana

BRICS Expands: Doubles in Size, Increases Global Influence

By Rizwan Shah

New Year's Eve 2024: Cultural Resurgence and Global Celebrations Amids ...
@China · 2 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: Cultural Resurgence and Global Celebrations Amids ...
heart comment 0
Global South Rising: A New Balance of Power in 2024

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Global South Rising: A New Balance of Power in 2024
Xishuangbanna Wild Elephant Valley Celebrates Successful Conservation Efforts

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Xishuangbanna Wild Elephant Valley Celebrates Successful Conservation Efforts
Xi Jinping Declares ‘Reunification’ with Taiwan Inevitable in New Year’s Address

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Xi Jinping Declares 'Reunification' with Taiwan Inevitable in New Year's Address
CGTN News: A Chinese Perspective on Global Events

By Aqsa Younas Rana

CGTN News: A Chinese Perspective on Global Events
Latest Headlines
World News
Ghana's NACOKINGS Backs Bill to Extend Islamic Holidays, Stresses Role in Imam Appointments
4 mins
Ghana's NACOKINGS Backs Bill to Extend Islamic Holidays, Stresses Role in Imam Appointments
Queen Mothers in Ghana Demand Greater Local Government Support
5 mins
Queen Mothers in Ghana Demand Greater Local Government Support
South Korean President Commits to Tangible Economic Recovery
9 mins
South Korean President Commits to Tangible Economic Recovery
Trump's Rhetoric of Vengeance Resonates with Iowa Republicans: A Deep Dive into the Polls
9 mins
Trump's Rhetoric of Vengeance Resonates with Iowa Republicans: A Deep Dive into the Polls
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol Sets Course with Key Reforms
10 mins
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol Sets Course with Key Reforms
South Korea and U.S. to Fortify Extended Deterrence Regime Amid Rising North Korean Threats
12 mins
South Korea and U.S. to Fortify Extended Deterrence Regime Amid Rising North Korean Threats
Philippines' Bataan Launches Blue Zone Project to Boost Life Expectancy
12 mins
Philippines' Bataan Launches Blue Zone Project to Boost Life Expectancy
Poland Advances to United Cup Quarter-finals: Iga Swiatek Leads the Charge
13 mins
Poland Advances to United Cup Quarter-finals: Iga Swiatek Leads the Charge
Ontario Cities Welcome First Newborns of 2024 Amidst New Year Celebrations
15 mins
Ontario Cities Welcome First Newborns of 2024 Amidst New Year Celebrations
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
52 mins
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
53 mins
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
1 hour
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
1 hour
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
2 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
3 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration
3 hours
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app