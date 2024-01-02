en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Chinese Exchange Student Rescued from ‘Cyber Kidnapping’ Scam in Utah

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:00 am EST
Chinese Exchange Student Rescued from ‘Cyber Kidnapping’ Scam in Utah

In a chilling case of deception, the Utah wilderness became the backdrop of a ‘cyber kidnapping’ plot. A Chinese exchange student, 17-year-old Kai Zhuang, found himself swept up in a terrifying scam. Zhuang’s parents, based in China, were extorted for $80,000, pushing them into a frenzy of fear as their son was reported missing from his host high school in Riverdale, Utah.

Unraveling the Sinister Scam

The technique, known as cyber kidnapping, is a cruel twist on traditional kidnapping. In these cases, scammers deceive their victims into self-isolating and producing photos simulating captivity. The images are then sent to the victim’s family, creating the illusion of a physical abduction and triggering a ransom demand.

For Zhuang, this grim reality came to life as he found himself in a tent, 25 miles north of Riverdale, near Brigham City. He was located by the police, who, after analyzing bank records and phone pings, found him cold, scared but alive with minimal supplies and communication devices presumably used in the scam.

Rescue and Aftermath

Upon rescue, Zhuang’s first requests were simple yet heartrending: a warm cheeseburger and a chance to speak with his family, who had already transferred the ransom money to China. He was not injured, but the psychological toll of the ordeal was evident.

The rescue effort was a coordinated one, involving the Riverdale Police Department, the FBI, the US embassy in China, and Chinese officials. Each played a crucial role in locating Zhuang and uncovering the elaborate scam that had targeted him.

Targeting Chinese Foreign Exchange Students

This incident has revealed a disturbing trend. Chinese foreign exchange students have become increasingly targeted by such scams. In response to this, the Chinese embassy has issued a warning to its citizens in the U.S., urging them to remain vigilant against such cybercrimes.

This case serves as a stark reminder of the evolving nature of crime in the digital age. It underscores the need for constant vigilance, particularly among vulnerable groups such as foreign exchange students, who may find themselves prey to such heartless scams.

0
Crime United States
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Chinese Exchange Student Rescued from 'Cyber Kidnapping' Scam in Utah

By Nitish Verma

Chinese Exchange Student Rescued from 'Cyber Kidnapping' Scam in Utah

By Nitish Verma

Negligence in Rape Case: Panchkula Police Officers Suspended

By Rafia Tasleem

Chinese Exchange Student Rescued from 'Cyber Kidnapping' Scam in Utah

By Nitish Verma

Law Enforcement Incidents Mark New Year's Eve: Focus on Western Austra ...
@Australia · 13 mins
Law Enforcement Incidents Mark New Year's Eve: Focus on Western Austra ...
heart comment 0
Chinese Exchange Student Rescued from ‘Cyber Kidnapping’ Scam in Utah

By Nitish Verma

Chinese Exchange Student Rescued from 'Cyber Kidnapping' Scam in Utah
Johannesburg’s Unprecedented Low Crime Rate: A New Year’s Eve to Remember

By Israel Ojoko

Johannesburg's Unprecedented Low Crime Rate: A New Year's Eve to Remember
Auckland Dirt Bike Riders Arrested after Dangerous Outing

By Mazhar Abbas

Auckland Dirt Bike Riders Arrested after Dangerous Outing
Disappearance of Two Children on New Year’s Eve Sparks Fears in Ajegunle

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Disappearance of Two Children on New Year's Eve Sparks Fears in Ajegunle
Latest Headlines
World News
Nigeria Allocates N150bn to Poverty Alleviation in 2024 Budget
4 mins
Nigeria Allocates N150bn to Poverty Alleviation in 2024 Budget
University Provost Calls for More Male Students in Medicine Amid Female Dominance
5 mins
University Provost Calls for More Male Students in Medicine Amid Female Dominance
Allan Donald on Tendulkar's Success and India's Performance in South Africa
9 mins
Allan Donald on Tendulkar's Success and India's Performance in South Africa
Economist Fred Muhumuza Sheds Light on Uganda's Economic Challenges and Decision-Making Dynamics
10 mins
Economist Fred Muhumuza Sheds Light on Uganda's Economic Challenges and Decision-Making Dynamics
Dr. Babajide Grillo Champions Mentoring in Farewell Address at LUTH
11 mins
Dr. Babajide Grillo Champions Mentoring in Farewell Address at LUTH
Challenges and Triumphs at the Yucateco Boxing League's Eighth Week
11 mins
Challenges and Triumphs at the Yucateco Boxing League's Eighth Week
Erling Haaland Rings in the New Year in Dubai Amid Injury Recovery
11 mins
Erling Haaland Rings in the New Year in Dubai Amid Injury Recovery
People's Pharmacy Discusses 'Long Flu', Diabetes Treatment, and Unconventional Nail Fungus Remedy
12 mins
People's Pharmacy Discusses 'Long Flu', Diabetes Treatment, and Unconventional Nail Fungus Remedy
Trump Warns of Economic Crisis Surpassing 1929 Great Depression if Not Reelected
12 mins
Trump Warns of Economic Crisis Surpassing 1929 Great Depression if Not Reelected
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
23 mins
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
46 mins
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
52 mins
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
53 mins
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
1 hour
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
3 hours
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
7 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
9 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
9 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app