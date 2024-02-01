Chinese Couple Receives Death Penalty for Killing Children in High-rise Horror

In a spine-chilling incident that has shocked the nation, a Chinese father and his mistress have been executed for the cold-blooded murder of his two children. The couple, in a despicable act, threw the toddlers out of a window from the 15th floor of a high-rise building.

A Heinous Act

The incident unfolded in 2020 when the couple decided that the children were obstacles to their relationship. The father, who had kept his previous marriage and children a secret from his mistress, found the children to be a burden on their future together. His mistress, on the other hand, saw them as hurdles in their relationship. The couple then committed this atrocious act, throwing the children from a towering residential building in Chongqing.

Justice Served

The severity of the crime led to a swift response from the Chinese judicial system. The couple was found guilty of committing premeditated murder, staging an 'accidental' fall, and causing the deaths of a two-year-old girl and a one-year-old boy. The Supreme People's Court of China approved their death sentences, ruling that the motive for the killings was despicable and deserving of severe punishment. The most common form of execution in China is by lethal injection.

Public Outcry

The news of the couple's execution has sparked a strong reaction on Chinese social media, with many expressing shock and concern over the protection of children. The case has undoubtedly raised significant attention and concern regarding the consequences of extreme criminal behavior and the need for more robust child protection measures.