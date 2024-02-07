Chinese-American Scientist Arrested for Stealing Trade Secrets from U.S. Defense Technologies Company

Chenguang Gong, a U.S. citizen originally from China, has been arrested and charged with theft of trade secrets from a defense technologies company based in Los Angeles. The 57-year-old is accused of transferring over 3,600 files containing sensitive information from his employer, a Malibu-based research and development center specializing in advanced infrared sensor technology for space and military applications. These applications include detection of nuclear missile launches and tracking of ballistic and hypersonic missiles.

Projects Funded by the U.S. Department of Defense

These projects are largely funded by contracts with the U.S. Department of Defense and other government entities. The stolen files were discovered in Gong's temporary residence in Thousand Oaks, even though his primary residence is in San Jose. The affidavit suggests that Gong sought funding from the Chinese government for purposes yet to be known.

Potential Risks to National Security

The theft could have severe economic repercussions for the victim company and pose a significant risk to U.S. national security. Gong had been employed by the company since January 2023 and was responsible for the design and development of infrared sensors. The alleged theft occurred between late March and April 26, after which Gong was terminated from his role. Moreover, it was discovered that he had already accepted a position with a competitor, raising more questions about his intentions.

Highly Valuable Trade Secrets

The trade secrets in question are considered highly valuable, potentially worth hundreds of millions of dollars. If convicted of the charge, Gong faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison. Gong's arrest emphasizes the importance of protecting national trade secrets and the potential threats they face from international actors.