Chilling Workplace Murder in Salt Lake City: Co-worker Charged

Nathan David Evans, 41, is facing serious charges after the brutal murder of his co-worker, David Hinklebein, 65, at a temporary storage facility in Salt Lake City. The chilling crime scene and the sequence of events leading up to the discovery have sent shockwaves through the community, once again spotlighting the grave issue of workplace violence.

Charges and Allegations

Evans has been charged with first-degree felony murder and a second-degree felony for desecrating a human body. The court documents paint a horrifying picture of the incident. Evans allegedly inflicted a relentless and brutal attack on Hinklebein, striking him 15 times with a hammer, causing fatal injuries.

The Unraveling of the Crime

The crime came to light when a driver for Advantage Services, who had transported several individuals including Evans, reported overhearing threats of violence from one of the passengers. A few days after this unsettling encounter, another co-worker discovered bloody handprints and stains at their workplace. Upon confronting Evans, he responded with evasive answers and chilling implications about Hinklebein's fate.

The Investigation and Evidence

When the investigating officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a bloody hammer and blood-stained clothes, both linked to Evans. The Utah State Medical Examiner's Office confirmed that Hinklebein had suffered multiple blunt and sharp force injuries, corroborating the gruesome details of the attack.

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill has underscored the severity of the crime and the issue of workplace violence in the wake of this incident. Hinklebein was known for his work with the homeless community in Salt Lake County, making the loss even more tragic. The community is now grappling with the aftermath of this shocking incident, a stark reminder of the darkness that can lurk in the most unexpected places.