Subscribe

0

Advertisment
#Crime #United States

Ohio Man Admits to Family Massacre and Unsolved 2013 Murder

Martin Muniz, with a history of incarceration, confessed to murdering five family members in Ohio and an unsolved murder from 2013. He is held on a $5 million bond, with his trial set for later in the year.

author-image
Bijay Laxmi
New Update
Ohio Man Admits to Family Massacre and Unsolved 2013 Murder

On an icy January morning in 2023, the quietude of Brooklyn Centre, Cleveland, was shattered by a chilling confession. Martin Muniz, 41, a man with a two-decade-long history of incarceration, calmly walked up to a police car and claimed to have wiped out his family.

Advertisment

The officers, taken aback by the absurdity of the claim, soon found themselves stepping into a scene of unimaginable horror.

Muniz was charged with the aggravated murder of four family members and the attempted murder of a fifth.

The victims were Angelic Gonzalez, 34, her father Miguel Gonzalez, 69, her son Jayden Baez, 16, and her husband Anthony Boothe, who was critically injured and later succumbed to his injuries in the hospital. The sole survivor was Boothe's eight-year-old daughter, who had been shot in the neck.

Advertisment
Advertisment