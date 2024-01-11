Ohio Man Admits to Family Massacre and Unsolved 2013 Murder

On an icy January morning in 2023, the quietude of Brooklyn Centre, Cleveland, was shattered by a chilling confession. Martin Muniz, 41, a man with a two-decade-long history of incarceration, calmly walked up to a police car and claimed to have wiped out his family.

The officers, taken aback by the absurdity of the claim, soon found themselves stepping into a scene of unimaginable horror.

Muniz was charged with the aggravated murder of four family members and the attempted murder of a fifth.

The victims were Angelic Gonzalez, 34, her father Miguel Gonzalez, 69, her son Jayden Baez, 16, and her husband Anthony Boothe, who was critically injured and later succumbed to his injuries in the hospital. The sole survivor was Boothe's eight-year-old daughter, who had been shot in the neck.