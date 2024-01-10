en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Child’s Death in Haverfordwest Leads to Arrest: Investigation Underway

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 10, 2024 at 4:47 pm EST
Child’s Death in Haverfordwest Leads to Arrest: Investigation Underway

In a shocking incident that has rocked the town of Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, a person has been arrested following the death of a child. The Dyfed-Powys Police were called to a residence on Upper Market Street, where they are currently investigating the circumstances that led to this tragic event. The road has been cordoned off for most of the day in light of the ongoing investigation.

Police Investigation and Community Impact

The police have confirmed that an individual is in custody in connection with the death of the child. Details about the death and the identity of the arrested person remain undisclosed as the investigation is still underway. This incident, unfolding at around 11am, has undoubtedly cast a pall over the region, with the community grappling with the unsettling news.

Condolences Extended to the Bereaved Family

While working tirelessly to uncover the truth behind the child’s untimely demise, the police force has extended their heartfelt condolences to the family. The loss of a young life is a profound tragedy, and this sentiment is echoed in the empathy expressed by the police towards the bereaved family during this incredibly difficult time.

Regional News Roundup

In other regional developments, a range of incidents and events have come to light. These include a story about the ‘Silent Sisters,’ a trainee police officer found in possession of a class A drug, a conviction linked to a fatal accident, a vibrant tractor parade, and an art initiative designed to challenge and reinterpret colonialist history. These stories serve as a stark reminder of the diverse and complex tapestry of issues that form the local news landscape.

In conclusion, while the investigation into the child’s death in Haverfordwest is ongoing, the community awaits answers with bated breath. Amidst the unfolding tragedy, the resilience and unity of the community will be tested, as they support the bereaved family and each other in these trying times.

0
Crime United Kingdom
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
33 seconds ago
Man Sentenced to 24 Years for Sexually Abusing Daughter: A Stance Against Incest
In a landmark ruling, a 53-year-old man, identified as Adotey Kpakpo Moffart, has been sentenced to a 24-year prison term for sexually abusing his daughter over a period of three years. This period of abuse began when the victim was just 12 years old, adding to the repugnant nature of the crime. A Gruesome Tale
Man Sentenced to 24 Years for Sexually Abusing Daughter: A Stance Against Incest
Murder Victim's Family Distressed Over Alleged Killer's Support in Justice System
24 mins ago
Murder Victim's Family Distressed Over Alleged Killer's Support in Justice System
Minor's Rape in Belize City: A Harrowing Tale of Injustice and Courage
26 mins ago
Minor's Rape in Belize City: A Harrowing Tale of Injustice and Courage
Tan Hill Inn Nightmare: Richard Bowser on Trial for Attempted Murder
8 mins ago
Tan Hill Inn Nightmare: Richard Bowser on Trial for Attempted Murder
Kofi Ofosu Nkansah Arrested Over Alleged Vote-Buying: Integrity of Political Process Under Scrutiny
14 mins ago
Kofi Ofosu Nkansah Arrested Over Alleged Vote-Buying: Integrity of Political Process Under Scrutiny
Kidnapped Ecuadorian Police Officers Forced to Declare 'War' by Gangs
20 mins ago
Kidnapped Ecuadorian Police Officers Forced to Declare 'War' by Gangs
Latest Headlines
World News
Significant Shift in Ghana's Political Scene as 18 NPP MPs Exit
3 mins
Significant Shift in Ghana's Political Scene as 18 NPP MPs Exit
Senator Bob Casey Raises $3.6 Million for Re-Election Campaign, Outpacing Republican Rival
3 mins
Senator Bob Casey Raises $3.6 Million for Re-Election Campaign, Outpacing Republican Rival
Alberta Opposition Calls for Halt on Imported Fever Medicine Amid Health Risks
4 mins
Alberta Opposition Calls for Halt on Imported Fever Medicine Amid Health Risks
Nguyen Tuan Hai: Vietnamese Footballer Lauded by Arabic Sports Newspaper
5 mins
Nguyen Tuan Hai: Vietnamese Footballer Lauded by Arabic Sports Newspaper
DeSantis and Haley Ready for Key Debate as Trump Opts for Town Hall - Legal Woes Continue
6 mins
DeSantis and Haley Ready for Key Debate as Trump Opts for Town Hall - Legal Woes Continue
Leeds General Infirmary Pioneers Novel Heart Valve Surgery Technique
8 mins
Leeds General Infirmary Pioneers Novel Heart Valve Surgery Technique
Uganda's Debt Crisis: Auditor General's Report Uncovers Widespread Financial Irregularities
9 mins
Uganda's Debt Crisis: Auditor General's Report Uncovers Widespread Financial Irregularities
UK Foreign Minister Questions Israel's Actions in Gaza: A Breach of International Law?
9 mins
UK Foreign Minister Questions Israel's Actions in Gaza: A Breach of International Law?
Ghana's Black Princesses Set for Pivotal Match in FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup Qualifiers
12 mins
Ghana's Black Princesses Set for Pivotal Match in FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup Qualifiers
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
1 hour
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
2 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
6 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
6 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
8 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
9 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
10 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
10 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app