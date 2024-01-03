Child’s 911 Call Leads to Grim Discovery in North Charleston Murder-Suicide

Early Wednesday morning, a chilling scene unfolded in a quiet neighborhood of North Charleston, South Carolina. A harrowing tale of domestic violence came to light when a child’s desperate 911 call led law enforcement officers to a grim discovery: two lifeless bodies, a man and a woman, both with gunshot wounds, lying on the ground outside a residence on Westview Street.

Child’s Courageous Call

The child, who bore witness to the horrific incident, informed the North Charleston Police Department that the deceased were her mother and her mother’s boyfriend. She recounted that the man pursued her mother outside the house after a violent altercation within, and soon after, the terrifying sound of gunshots echoed through the night.

Unspeakable Tragedy

When the tumult faded and her mother and her mother’s boyfriend failed to return, the brave child ventured outside to a sight no child should see. The man lay with a handgun in his grasp, hinting at a dreadful murder-suicide scenario. The North Charleston Police Department, moved by the child’s unimaginable ordeal, comforted her as they continued their on-scene investigation.

Identity of Victims Withheld

As of the time of this report, the Charleston County Coroner’s Office has yet to disclose the identities of the victims. The investigation into this tragic incident is ongoing, leaving a community in shock and a child’s life forever marred by the violence of one fateful night.