en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Child’s 911 Call Leads to Grim Discovery in North Charleston Murder-Suicide

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:28 am EST
Child’s 911 Call Leads to Grim Discovery in North Charleston Murder-Suicide

Early Wednesday morning, a chilling scene unfolded in a quiet neighborhood of North Charleston, South Carolina. A harrowing tale of domestic violence came to light when a child’s desperate 911 call led law enforcement officers to a grim discovery: two lifeless bodies, a man and a woman, both with gunshot wounds, lying on the ground outside a residence on Westview Street.

Child’s Courageous Call

The child, who bore witness to the horrific incident, informed the North Charleston Police Department that the deceased were her mother and her mother’s boyfriend. She recounted that the man pursued her mother outside the house after a violent altercation within, and soon after, the terrifying sound of gunshots echoed through the night.

Unspeakable Tragedy

When the tumult faded and her mother and her mother’s boyfriend failed to return, the brave child ventured outside to a sight no child should see. The man lay with a handgun in his grasp, hinting at a dreadful murder-suicide scenario. The North Charleston Police Department, moved by the child’s unimaginable ordeal, comforted her as they continued their on-scene investigation.

Identity of Victims Withheld

As of the time of this report, the Charleston County Coroner’s Office has yet to disclose the identities of the victims. The investigation into this tragic incident is ongoing, leaving a community in shock and a child’s life forever marred by the violence of one fateful night.

0
Crime United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

From Party to Tragedy: Woman Convicted of Fiancé's Murder Awaits Sentencing

By Waqas Arain

Hit-and-Run Incidents over Holiday Season in Mississippi and Tennessee

By BNN Correspondents

Alabama's Parole Board Denies Parole to Two Inmates

By Bijay Laxmi

Argentina Foils Suspected Terrorist Act: Arrests Three Foreign Nationals

By BNN Correspondents

Gangland Gunman Marc Webley Shot Dead on New Year's Eve: A Targeted At ...
@Crime · 2 mins
Gangland Gunman Marc Webley Shot Dead on New Year's Eve: A Targeted At ...
heart comment 0
Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji Seeks Bail in Money Laundering Case

By Dil Bar Irshad

Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji Seeks Bail in Money Laundering Case
Daylight Robbery Outside Jefferson Village Bank, Police Seek Public Assistance

By BNN Correspondents

Daylight Robbery Outside Jefferson Village Bank, Police Seek Public Assistance
Cleveland Police Officer to Face Misconduct Hearing Over Alleged Breaches

By Rafia Tasleem

Cleveland Police Officer to Face Misconduct Hearing Over Alleged Breaches
St. Thomas Police Investigate Theft and Mischief Incidents

By Sakchi Khandelwal

St. Thomas Police Investigate Theft and Mischief Incidents
Latest Headlines
World News
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
12 seconds
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
Ergonomic Chairs: An Essential for Healthy Posture
1 min
Ergonomic Chairs: An Essential for Healthy Posture
January 5: A Day of Records in Indian Cricket and Space Exploration
2 mins
January 5: A Day of Records in Indian Cricket and Space Exploration
Munster Rugby's Historic Journey in the Heineken Cup: From Victorious Start to Current Challenges
2 mins
Munster Rugby's Historic Journey in the Heineken Cup: From Victorious Start to Current Challenges
Houston Texans Eye Playoff Spot, Weigh Decision on Dalvin Cook
2 mins
Houston Texans Eye Playoff Spot, Weigh Decision on Dalvin Cook
Nikki Pradhan Named Vice-Captain of Indian Women's Hockey Team for Olympic Qualifiers
2 mins
Nikki Pradhan Named Vice-Captain of Indian Women's Hockey Team for Olympic Qualifiers
Invercargill City Council Elections: A Revealing Tale of Sexism and Power
2 mins
Invercargill City Council Elections: A Revealing Tale of Sexism and Power
Injury Cloud Over Patrick Roberts Ahead of FA Cup Third-Round Match
2 mins
Injury Cloud Over Patrick Roberts Ahead of FA Cup Third-Round Match
Paulo Dybala Amidst Transfer Speculations: A Desire to Stay with AS Roma?
2 mins
Paulo Dybala Amidst Transfer Speculations: A Desire to Stay with AS Roma?
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
12 seconds
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
9 mins
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
19 mins
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
60 mins
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
1 hour
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
5 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
5 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
6 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
7 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app