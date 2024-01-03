en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Childcare Crisis Unfolds in Newfane Following Daycare Closure

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:46 pm EST
Childcare Crisis Unfolds in Newfane Following Daycare Closure

In the quaint town of Newfane, the abrupt closure of Sweet Angels Daycare, a once-trusted institution, has plunged the community into a severe childcare crisis. Parents are left grappling with a dearth of options, following allegations of child abuse that led to charges against three former employees of the daycare.

A Community in Crisis

The closure of Sweet Angels Daycare, which serviced approximately 25 children, has left parents scrambling to find alternative arrangements. Jenna Mattina, a resident of Newfane, was one of many who voiced her concerns about the shortage of trustworthy childcare services. She was forced to consider facilities that required significant commuting, a daunting prospect for working parents.

Single Mother’s Struggle

For single mother Kelly Ciappa, the closure was doubly distressing. After months of searching, she had finally secured a spot for her daughter at Sweet Angels Daycare, only to confront a waiting list. Now, she finds herself back at square one, with the added burden of her daughter’s alleged mistreatment at the daycare.

Allegations of Abuse

The distressing change in Ciappa’s daughter’s behaviour was one of the factors that led to the investigation into Sweet Angels Daycare. Now, three former employees face charges of endangering the welfare of children, amplifying the shock and disbelief felt by parents and community members alike. The allegations, if proven, represent a gross violation of trust and have further tightened the already scarce childcare options in Newfane.

0
Crime Local News
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
56 seconds ago
EFCC Closes in on Former Minister Farouq Over Alleged N37.1 Billion Fraud
In a developing saga of alleged corruption at the heart of Nigeria’s political establishment, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is closing in on Sadiya Umar Farouq, the former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, who stands accused of a massive N37.1 billion fraud. Ignoring the Call to Accountability The EFCC,
EFCC Closes in on Former Minister Farouq Over Alleged N37.1 Billion Fraud
Somali Migrant Sentenced to Life for Mistaken Identity Execution in Sweden
5 mins ago
Somali Migrant Sentenced to Life for Mistaken Identity Execution in Sweden
Unusual Theft at Ohio Bar: Cardboard Cutout of Bengals' Star Tee Higgins Stolen
5 mins ago
Unusual Theft at Ohio Bar: Cardboard Cutout of Bengals' Star Tee Higgins Stolen
John Red Bird Sentenced for Seventh Domestic Assault: A Stark Reminder of Unending Violence
3 mins ago
John Red Bird Sentenced for Seventh Domestic Assault: A Stark Reminder of Unending Violence
Cranbrook Woman Arrested for Armed Robbery
3 mins ago
Cranbrook Woman Arrested for Armed Robbery
Indianapolis Man Faces Six-Year Sentence for Circle K Robbery
3 mins ago
Indianapolis Man Faces Six-Year Sentence for Circle K Robbery
Latest Headlines
World News
NFL Clash: Projection Model Favors Seattle Seahawks Over Arizona Cardinals in Pivotal Game
12 seconds
NFL Clash: Projection Model Favors Seattle Seahawks Over Arizona Cardinals in Pivotal Game
Victoria Addresses Elective Surgery Backlog with Three New Rapid Access Hubs
19 seconds
Victoria Addresses Elective Surgery Backlog with Three New Rapid Access Hubs
Indiana vs. Nebraska Basketball: Unexpected Betting Odds Unfold
25 seconds
Indiana vs. Nebraska Basketball: Unexpected Betting Odds Unfold
Inaugural Basketball Challenge Ignites Rivalry Between Chicago Leagues
1 min
Inaugural Basketball Challenge Ignites Rivalry Between Chicago Leagues
Delta State Family Pleads for Financial Aid After Birth of Quadruplets
2 mins
Delta State Family Pleads for Financial Aid After Birth of Quadruplets
Mobridge Ice Fishing Tournament Teeters on the Edge Amid Ice Concerns
2 mins
Mobridge Ice Fishing Tournament Teeters on the Edge Amid Ice Concerns
Kylian Mbappe's Future with PSG: A Story of Speculation and Uncertainty
3 mins
Kylian Mbappe's Future with PSG: A Story of Speculation and Uncertainty
Transformation of American Voting Laws: A New Era of Accessibility
3 mins
Transformation of American Voting Laws: A New Era of Accessibility
Pennsylvania Senator Art Haywood to File Ethics Complaint Against Doug Mastriano
3 mins
Pennsylvania Senator Art Haywood to File Ethics Complaint Against Doug Mastriano
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
1 hour
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
1 hour
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
4 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
4 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
4 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
4 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
6 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app