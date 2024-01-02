en English
Crime

Child Victim in Orai Shooting Incident: Bichchu Gang Suspected

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:56 pm EST
Child Victim in Orai Shooting Incident: Bichchu Gang Suspected

On a seemingly ordinary day in Orai, Jalaun, an unexpected wave of fear and panic washed over the crowd. An innocent 14-year-old boy, Nirvendra, was critically injured during an indiscriminate shooting incident by bike-borne assailants. The incident happened during a Ramlila at an ashram in the Hamirpur district, causing shockwaves throughout the community.

Unidentified Assailants and the Police Response

The police have since lodged a report against the unidentified attackers. Superintendent of Police (SP) Hamirpur, Diksha Sharma, confirmed an investigation is underway. The police are leaving no stone unturned, working diligently to uncover the motives behind the attack and bring the perpetrators to justice. The victim’s father, Jagmohan, is aiding the police with crucial information.

The Bichchu Gang Connection

The local community, familiar with the crime patterns in the area, suspects the involvement of the ‘Bichchu Gang’. This notorious group, known for its criminal activities and violence, has left a long shadow over the region. Some of its members are already serving time for their offenses, but the gang’s influence remains potent.

Nirvendra’s Battle for Survival

Meanwhile, the young victim, Nirvendra, is fighting for his life at the local medical college. His condition is critical but stable, and the medical team is doing everything in their power to ensure his recovery. The incident has sent a chilling reminder of the violence that can erupt in everyday life, reiterating the need for enhanced safety measures and law enforcement vigilance.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

