en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Child Soldiers and Gang Wars: The Rising Crisis in Sweden

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:03 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 5:17 am EST
Child Soldiers and Gang Wars: The Rising Crisis in Sweden

Sweden, long admired for its tranquility and order, is grappling with an unprecedented surge in gang violence. The peaceful Scandinavian nation is witnessing a worrying trend of child soldiers being coerced into criminal activities, including execution-style shootings. The violence, once confined to skirmishes over control of the drug market, has escalated to attacks on gang members’ families and innocent bystanders. Alarmingly, bombings and shootings have become increasingly commonplace.

The Rising Tide of Violence

In a startling revelation, the Prime Minister of Sweden, Ulf Kristersson, acknowledged the inadequacy of existing legislation in addressing the issue of gang wars and child soldiers. The government has committed to implementing changes in response to the crisis. Sweden has seen an alarming increase in gang-related violence, with 314 shootings reported in this year alone, resulting in 47 deaths. This is a significant rise from the seven deaths reported in 2016.

Child Soldiers in the Fray

The recruitment of minors for crimes has surged, with some children younger than 15 being drawn into the violent underworld. These children, often mishandling weapons due to their inexperience, have led to additional casualties. The situation has been compared to a state of war, with both the criminals and their victims trending younger. Swedish gangs have even been using military-grade weapons like hand grenades and dynamite, resulting in 139 explosions in just one year.

Root Causes and Community Response

Concerns over the rise in organized crime have been attributed to immigration policy and failed integration. Evin Cetin, a former lawyer and author, emphasizes the role of segregation and exclusion in contributing to the violence. In response to this disturbing trend, community efforts are mobilizing. The Collective Grief group, founded by Sakariya Hirsi, aims to help families affected by the gang violence and advocate for change. Their work underscores the resilience and determination of a community under siege, committed to reclaiming the peace that has long characterized their nation.

0
Crime Sweden
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

The Struggle of Reporting to the Police: Families Face Threats and Unresponsive Justice System

By Mazhar Abbas

Former Miss Bolivia Alondra Mercado Campos Arrested on Arms Trafficking Charges

By Bijay Laxmi

Repeat Offender Apprehended for Cable Theft on Lagos Bridge

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

OPP Warns of Theft Risks Linked to Discarding Gift Boxes, GTA Developer Fined, and CityNews' Transit 2024 Series Continues

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Queensland Family's Terrifying Christmas Day Carjacking Incident: Chil ...
@Australia · 12 mins
Queensland Family's Terrifying Christmas Day Carjacking Incident: Chil ...
heart comment 0
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome

By Geeta Pillai

Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome
Major Drug Bust at Karachi Airport – Customs Seize Millions Worth of Narcotics

By Mazhar Abbas

Major Drug Bust at Karachi Airport - Customs Seize Millions Worth of Narcotics
Decades-Long Manhunt Ends: Surat Police Apprehend Murder Suspect After 21 Years

By Rafia Tasleem

Decades-Long Manhunt Ends: Surat Police Apprehend Murder Suspect After 21 Years
Mohandas Pai Condemns Violence by Pro-Kannada Activists in Bengaluru

By Rafia Tasleem

Mohandas Pai Condemns Violence by Pro-Kannada Activists in Bengaluru
Latest Headlines
World News
Postponement of Key Sudanese Peace Talks Stirs Uncertainty
1 min
Postponement of Key Sudanese Peace Talks Stirs Uncertainty
Empowering Prisoners: KP Government Takes Historic Step to Open Bank Accounts for Inmates
2 mins
Empowering Prisoners: KP Government Takes Historic Step to Open Bank Accounts for Inmates
D'Esposito Criticizes Biden's Border Policy: Immigration a Nationwide Concern
3 mins
D'Esposito Criticizes Biden's Border Policy: Immigration a Nationwide Concern
Argentine President Javier Milei Introduces Sweeping State Reform Bill
5 mins
Argentine President Javier Milei Introduces Sweeping State Reform Bill
ULFA Pro-Talks Faction Set to Sign Peace Agreement with Indian Government
6 mins
ULFA Pro-Talks Faction Set to Sign Peace Agreement with Indian Government
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba Unpacks Ukraine's Fight Against Russia
6 mins
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba Unpacks Ukraine's Fight Against Russia
Mater Dei Hospital Changes Labor Induction Admission Rules: A Step Towards International Standards?
6 mins
Mater Dei Hospital Changes Labor Induction Admission Rules: A Step Towards International Standards?
2023: A Year of Contrasts and Lessons in the Global Landscape
8 mins
2023: A Year of Contrasts and Lessons in the Global Landscape
Malawi's DPP Emphasizes Fairness, Transparency Ahead of National Convention
8 mins
Malawi's DPP Emphasizes Fairness, Transparency Ahead of National Convention
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
2 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
2 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
4 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
4 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
4 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
4 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
5 hours
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
6 hours
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics
6 hours
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app