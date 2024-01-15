Child Predator Sting Operation in Bernie School District Sparks Investigation

On the evening of January 13, an unexpected and alarming event unfolded at the Bernie School District when an operation by Bikers Against Predators (BAP) took place on school grounds. The operation, aimed at exposing a child predator, involved a man over 50 years old from Dexter who allegedly attempted to meet a 13-year-old girl. The man, upon being confronted, damaged school property and fled the scene, triggering a joint investigation by Bernie Police Department, Dexter Police Department, and Stoddard County Prosecutor Sawyer Smith.

Unaware Authorities and A School District in Shock

Peculiarly, the Bernie School District and local police departments were oblivious to the operation prior to its execution. The incident was reported to the police after the man had already created havoc and fled the scene. The individual in question was not a Bernie student, and no actual victim was involved as BAP uses decoys in its operations.

Botsch’s Advisory and an Ongoing Investigation

In the aftermath of the incident, School District Superintendent Brad Botsch issued a statement advising parents to be vigilant in monitoring their children’s social media use and whereabouts. He expressed deep concern over the incident, reiterating the district’s commitment to student safety. Meanwhile, the investigation continues, with the police departments working closely with the school district to unravel the details of the incident and ensure justice.

Community Response and a Viral Video

Despite the disturbing nature of the incident, community support has been overwhelming. A video of the event has been circulating on social media platforms, increasing awareness about the potential dangers lurking on the internet and the importance of parental vigilance. The incident, while alarming, has sparked a necessary conversation about child safety in the digital age.