Child Neglect and Drug Charges: The Arrest of Andre Taijon Grice

A 27-year-old man, Andre Taijon Grice, is facing a litany of charges for child neglect and drug and weapon offenses after leaving a 4-year-old child unattended in a home laden with drugs and weapons. Grice's arrest came after a weeks-long investigation into drug dealing in the 100 block of Alton Court in Prince Frederick, where he was spotted conducting hand-to-hand drug deals.

Advertisment

A Predator Unveiled

The Calvert County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) Criminal Investigations Bureau (CIB) Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) commenced an investigation in January 2024, following reports of suspicious activities in the area. Grice was observed engaging in multiple hand-to-hand drug transactions, leading to his arrest on February 7, 2024.

In a chilling revelation, Grice informed detectives during questioning that a child had been left unattended in his apartment. A subsequent search of the residence uncovered a staggering array of illicit substances, weapons, and ammunition.

Advertisment

The Dark Treasure Trove

Upon searching Grice's apartment, officials discovered approximately 14.7 grams of suspected cocaine, 6 suspected fentanyl pills, 50.3 grams of suspected cannabis, 51 grams of suspected promethazine, and a startling 673.9 grams of suspected psilocybin. The monetary aspect of Grice's operations was underscored by the recovery of $4,332.00 in U.S. currency.

Furthermore, the authorities found four firearms, numerous magazines, and rounds of ammunition in the residence. This discovery is particularly alarming, as Grice was prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition due to a previous weapons offense.

Advertisment

The Dominoes Fall

Grice's arrest and the subsequent revelations of his activities have sent shockwaves through the community. He now faces multiple charges for CDS (Controlled Dangerous Substances) and firearms offenses, in addition to the heart-wrenching charge of child neglect.

As Grice's case unfolds, the Calvert County Sheriff's Office remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of its residents. The investigation is ongoing, and the authorities are determined to bring all those involved in these nefarious activities to justice.

The harrowing discovery in Grice's apartment serves as a stark reminder of the dark underbelly of society that exists, even in the most unsuspecting corners. The community is left to grapple with the knowledge that a young, innocent life was exposed to such danger, and the hope remains that the child will find solace and safety in the aftermath of this tragic ordeal.

In the wake of Andre Taijon Grice's arrest, the Calvert County Sheriff's Office continues its tireless efforts to combat drug dealing and criminal activity, seeking to protect the vulnerable and maintain the integrity of the community. The investigation into Grice's activities and associates is ongoing, and as more information comes to light, the authorities remain resolute in their pursuit of justice.