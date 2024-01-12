Child Murder in Haverfordwest: Woman Arrested and Charged

In a shocking incident that has left the small town of Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire reeling, a seven-year-old boy was tragically killed. Promptly responding to the situation, the Dyfed-Powys Police arrived at Upper Market Street at approximately 10:45 GMT on a Wednesday. Unfortunately, despite the immediate action taken by the police, the boy passed away shortly after their arrival.

Murder Charges and Court Appearance

Following the grievous incident, the authorities arrested 42-year-old Papaipit Linse at the scene. Linse, who is now facing murder charges, is slated to appear at Swansea Magistrates’ Court on Saturday. The arresting officers have remanded her in police custody.

Community in Shock

The incident has had a profound impact on the community of Haverfordwest. Neighbours and residents alike are grappling with the tragic loss of young life, struggling to make sense of the senseless act. Linse, described as a reserved Asian woman, was known in the community as a single mother raising two children in challenging circumstances.

Ongoing Investigation

Following the incident, forensic investigators spent a night at the top floor flat on Upper Market Street. The Dyfed-Powys Police continue their investigation, seeking to unravel the circumstances that led to such a heinous act. The incident, a grim reminder of the fragile nature of life, has left a lasting scar on the community of Haverfordwest.