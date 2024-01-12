en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Child Murder in Haverfordwest: Woman Arrested and Charged

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:14 pm EST
Child Murder in Haverfordwest: Woman Arrested and Charged

In a shocking incident that has left the small town of Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire reeling, a seven-year-old boy was tragically killed. Promptly responding to the situation, the Dyfed-Powys Police arrived at Upper Market Street at approximately 10:45 GMT on a Wednesday. Unfortunately, despite the immediate action taken by the police, the boy passed away shortly after their arrival.

Murder Charges and Court Appearance

Following the grievous incident, the authorities arrested 42-year-old Papaipit Linse at the scene. Linse, who is now facing murder charges, is slated to appear at Swansea Magistrates’ Court on Saturday. The arresting officers have remanded her in police custody.

Community in Shock

The incident has had a profound impact on the community of Haverfordwest. Neighbours and residents alike are grappling with the tragic loss of young life, struggling to make sense of the senseless act. Linse, described as a reserved Asian woman, was known in the community as a single mother raising two children in challenging circumstances.

Ongoing Investigation

Following the incident, forensic investigators spent a night at the top floor flat on Upper Market Street. The Dyfed-Powys Police continue their investigation, seeking to unravel the circumstances that led to such a heinous act. The incident, a grim reminder of the fragile nature of life, has left a lasting scar on the community of Haverfordwest.

0
Crime United Kingdom
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
1 min ago
Sex Offender Arrested for Trespassing and Indecent Exposure at California High School
Amidst the tranquil setting of Livermore, California, an unsettling event unfolded at Granada High School, as registered sex offender, 39-year-old George Michael Tomlin, was apprehended for trespassing and exposing himself to a female student. The incident, which took place close to noon, near the school’s football field, sent shockwaves through the campus community. A Swift
Sex Offender Arrested for Trespassing and Indecent Exposure at California High School
Smash-and-Grab Jewelry Heist: Prime Suspect Arrested and Released on Bail
9 mins ago
Smash-and-Grab Jewelry Heist: Prime Suspect Arrested and Released on Bail
Bank Robbery in Pulaski: Suspect Apprehended and Charges Laid
11 mins ago
Bank Robbery in Pulaski: Suspect Apprehended and Charges Laid
Former Nonprofit Director, Jason Gayne, Agrees to Plea Deal Over Theft Charges
4 mins ago
Former Nonprofit Director, Jason Gayne, Agrees to Plea Deal Over Theft Charges
Mike Sorrentino Reflects on Prison Life: A Journey of Trials and Triumph
6 mins ago
Mike Sorrentino Reflects on Prison Life: A Journey of Trials and Triumph
Mebane Man Sought in Burlington Homicide Investigation
8 mins ago
Mebane Man Sought in Burlington Homicide Investigation
Latest Headlines
World News
Remembering Greg Larson: A Life of Law and Love for Sports
6 seconds
Remembering Greg Larson: A Life of Law and Love for Sports
Traveler Files Lawsuit Against Air Canada and Vancouver Airport Over Alleged Negligence
25 seconds
Traveler Files Lawsuit Against Air Canada and Vancouver Airport Over Alleged Negligence
USC Football Program Nears Completion of Coaching Staff With Notable Additions
28 seconds
USC Football Program Nears Completion of Coaching Staff With Notable Additions
Michin Reflects on Her Performance in WWE Championship Match Against IYO SKY
46 seconds
Michin Reflects on Her Performance in WWE Championship Match Against IYO SKY
Northampton Saints Decimate Bayonne in Champions Cup Showdown
49 seconds
Northampton Saints Decimate Bayonne in Champions Cup Showdown
Aston Villa Balances Financial Fair Play Compliance and Competitive Ambitions
55 seconds
Aston Villa Balances Financial Fair Play Compliance and Competitive Ambitions
Bon Secours Unveils New Medical Office Building In South Carolina
1 min
Bon Secours Unveils New Medical Office Building In South Carolina
Lio Rush Reflects on His Brief Tenure with All Elite Wrestling
2 mins
Lio Rush Reflects on His Brief Tenure with All Elite Wrestling
Hull City Falls to Norwich: A Missed Opportunity amid Injury Concerns
2 mins
Hull City Falls to Norwich: A Missed Opportunity amid Injury Concerns
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
4 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
5 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
5 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
6 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
8 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
10 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
10 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
11 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
11 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app