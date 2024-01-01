en English
Crime

Child Fatally Shoots Peer with Stolen Gun: A Harrowing Reminder of Rising Gun Violence

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:49 pm EST
Child Fatally Shoots Peer with Stolen Gun: A Harrowing Reminder of Rising Gun Violence

In a tragic incident in Sacramento County, California, a 10-year-old boy fatally shot another child of the same age with a stolen gun he found in his father’s car. The shooting took place around 4:30 p.m. on a Saturday in the parking lot of the 4700 block of Greenholme Drive. The boy, found unresponsive with injuries to his head and neck, was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. This event adds to the over 1,600 children and teens killed by gun violence in 2023, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

A Grim Discovery and Arrests

Following the incident, witnesses directed deputies to an apartment where the suspects had fled. The authorities detained an adult, 53-year-old Arkete Davis, and two juveniles from the apartment. Davis’ son had accessed the stolen gun while retrieving cigarettes for his father and subsequently shot the victim. The firearm, which Davis was legally prohibited from possessing and had been reported stolen in 2017, was later found discarded in a nearby trashcan.

Charges and Legal Proceedings

Davis’ son was arrested on suspicion of murder and is being held at the Sacramento County Youth Detention Facility. Arkete Davis faces multiple felony charges including firearm offenses, child endangerment, and being an accessory after the fact. He is being held on $500,000 bail and is due in court on January 3.

The Bigger Issue: Gun Violence

This case underscores the growing issue of gun violence as the leading cause of death among U.S. children, surpassing motor vehicle accidents. The incident is a stark reminder of the dangers of irresponsible parenting, illegal possession of firearms, and the dire need to address these issues. As Sheriff Jim Cooper expressed, a collective effort is needed to address the issue of firearm safety and responsible gun ownership, particularly in households with minors.

Crime United States
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

